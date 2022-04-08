ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do Cortisone Injections Really Help Relieve Arthritis Pain?

By K. Cossey
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cortisone injections are steroid shots commonly used to relieve pain from arthritis, or joint inflammation, but just how effective are they, and are they...

Edward jones Jones/fleming
2d ago

nope but I have a more natural method that does...... WEED... since I've been smoking it again I've been able to function and workout more...

rere
2d ago

it only help me short term i also have a torn meniscus and arthritis in the same knee iam gonna try and lose some weight to help it cause i do not want any surgery

Priscilla Geier Duckworth
2d ago

These never helped me and only prolonged the inevitable knee replacement. Now my pain is worse and because of getting that injection I have to wait an additional 3 months before getting a replacement. Don’t do it!

