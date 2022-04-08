Can You Eat Too Many Tomatoes?

If supporting your metabolism is your ultimate goal, it’s important to not only eat a well-balanced diet, drink lots of water and exercise regularly, but also to know what foods to limit (and ultimately avoid) for healthier digestion and preventing weight gain. With that said, many of us reach for breakfast pastries first thing in the morning to start our day out with a convenient treat. While this might be okay once and a while, health experts we spoke with warn that denying yourself a healthier breakfast can lead to an energy crash later on, among other negative effects. Read on for tips from David Brendan, registered dietitian and nutritionist, Alisha Temples, licensed nutritionist, and Dr. Virginia Blackwell, health and nutrition expert.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 8 DAYS AGO