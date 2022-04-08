ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USDA

Can You Eat Too Many Tomatoes?

By Vincent Madrone
Health Digest
Health Digest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Eating tomatoes is undoubtedly good for you, but is it possible to eat too many and cause harm to your health? Here's what you need to...

www.healthdigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Nutritionists Say This Is The Worst Ingredient To Add To Your Eggs—It Causes Indigestion!

Eggs, as you may very well know, are one of the most versatile foods out there with a wide array of health benefits due to protein and vitamin contents. One common mistake many of us make, health experts explain, involves adding fattening or high-calorie ingredients to our eggs for flavor, which we might end up regretting later if we frequently suffer from indigestion. We checked in with nutritionists and asked which ingredient, in their opinion, is the worst for causing indigestion and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Alisha Temples, MS, CNS, LDN, licensed nutritionist, Lisa Jacobsen, FDN-P, FNLP, functional nutrition practitioner, and Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert.
NUTRITION
LIVESTRONG.com

The One Snack a Dietitian Wants You to Eat Every Day for Longevity

While picking on potato chips doesn't deliver much in the way of nutrients, choosing the right kind of snack can positively affect your health today ​and​ in the future. Yep, if you're strategic about your snack choice, these itty-bitty in-between bites boast big benefits, like helping to fight off harmful free radicals and prevent serious diseases. One snack option offers all this and more. We're talking about nuts, folks.
NUTRITION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anshul Gupta
shefinds

The One Food Dermatologists Say You Should Stop Eating—It Accelerates Aging!

While aging and its natural effects like wrinkles are inevitable for everyone, experts say what we consume can heavily impact the rate at which this happens. A well-balanced diet, ample hydration and the right skincare products can all help someone preserve a youthful glow, so lacking to do these things can lead to the opposite. We checked in with skincare and health experts to ask what type of food, in their opinion, could make someone age faster and dry out their skin (helping more wrinkles form). Read on for tips from dermatologist Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon Dr. Nadir Qazi, registered nutritionist Jay Cowin, NNCP, RNT, RNC, CHN, CSNA, and registered dietitian Trista Best, RD, MPH.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

Dietitians Say This Is The One Spice You Should Put On Literally Everything To Flush Belly Bloat

While no spice is the ultimate magic cure for everyone when it comes to bloating, many people find turmeric can provide relief when experiencing indigestion. Turmeric, a flowering plant, Curcuma longa, of the ginger family, is a versatile spice that can add flavor to practically everything— including other anti-bloating foods like roasted veggies, rice, soups, etc. and drinks like tea or coffee. We checked in with digestive health, functional medicine, natural remedies and supplement expert Dr. M. Kara, creator of KaraMD, and registered dietitian Michelle Hawksworth at Muscle and Brawn to learn more about how turmeric can reduce inflammation in the gut, which frequent bloating is a sign of.
NUTRITION
shefinds

The One Food You Should Be Eating Daily For A Longer Life, According To Doctors

Your long term health is largely in your habits—consistency when it comes to your diet and lifestyle are both ways you can make an investment in your health, live longer, and feel better. While there’s no one size fits all when it comes to a healthy, balanced life, there are some general rules of thumb that can improve your overall health. Much of your internal wellness starts with your diet—eating foods rich in nutrients is the first step and optimal health.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tomatoes#Vitamin A#B Vitamins#Citric Acid#Vitamin K#Nutritionvalue Org
shefinds

Dietitians Agree: The One Processed Food You Should Stop Eating Immediately For High Cholesterol

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. While uncontrollable things like genetics and aging can make you predisposed, your lifestyle, specifically diet and exercise, are two of the biggest factors that raise your risk. One thing in particular that you should be aware of when monitoring your heart health is your cholesterol levels.
DIETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
USDA
Who What Wear

11 Foods That Will Get Your Gut Health Back on Track

When it comes to gut health, you probably know by now that it's important. And if you didn't, well, now you do. The state of your gut affects so many different parts and systems of your body, not only your digestive system but also your mental health, skin, immune system, and more. So yeah, you want to make sure your gut is in good shape.
NUTRITION
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

The best vegetables for your health, according to nutritionists

It pays to love your veggies. Especially when you’re loading up on some of the healthiest in the vegetable kingdom. Read on for a list of nutritionist-approved go-to veggies to support good health. 1. Shiitake mushrooms. "Shiitake mushrooms are not only a low-calorie vegetable but have been shown to...
NUTRITION
shefinds

The Absolute Worst Breakfast Pastry For Your Metabolism, According to Nutritionists—It's Not Bagels!

If supporting your metabolism is your ultimate goal, it’s important to not only eat a well-balanced diet, drink lots of water and exercise regularly, but also to know what foods to limit (and ultimately avoid) for healthier digestion and preventing weight gain. With that said, many of us reach for breakfast pastries first thing in the morning to start our day out with a convenient treat. While this might be okay once and a while, health experts we spoke with warn that denying yourself a healthier breakfast can lead to an energy crash later on, among other negative effects. Read on for tips from David Brendan, registered dietitian and nutritionist, Alisha Temples, licensed nutritionist, and Dr. Virginia Blackwell, health and nutrition expert.
WEIGHT LOSS
AOL Corp

5 foods to add to your diet for better brain health

It may seem like Alzheimer’s disease is something that some people are simply destined to develop. But that's not the case, Dr. Uma Naidoo, director of nutritional and lifestyle psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, told TODAY. There are some brain health factors that are absolutely in your control — including your food choices, she said.
NUTRITION
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
44K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy