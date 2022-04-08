ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beachgoers warned of dueling stallions at Shackleford Banks

WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

BEAUFORT, N.C. (AP) — Wild stallions are tangling with each other on the North Carolina coast, and a nonprofit group is warning beachgoers to steer clear of the fights.

Foundation for Shackleford Horses says on its Facebook page that the stallions are fighting over mares, for territory and herd dominance. They’re described in the post as “Stallion Wars.”

“These stallions are not like domesticated pasture mates, engaging in friendly boy banter. These battles are deadly serious,” the post said. “Winning the battle can mean the difference between a stallion holding onto mares and his prominence in the herd, or being relegated to life as a part of a bachelor band.”

According to the foundation, people can be walking on the beach and watching horses while a stallion is eyeing a harem over the dune and trying to steal them from another stallion.

“If you aren’t paying attention, you, your children or your dog could be caught in the fray and potentially injured,” the foundation said.

It’s estimated that there are herds of nearly 100 wild horses each at Corolla on the northern end of the Outer Banks and on Shackleford Banks, which is part of Cape Lookout National Seashore, at the southern end.

