Battle Creek teen arrested after firing shot, injuring no one

A 17-year-old was arrested today after firing a single gunshot towards a group of people in front of a home in the 200 block of South Kendall Street.

Police confirmed that no one was hit or injured. The number of people in range of the gunshot is not known.

The young person is believed to have been in conflict with the people in front of the home, said the police, who were called to the scene by the occupants of a passing car.

According to police, a .38 caliber handgun was collected, and the 17-year-old has been placed in the Calhoun County Juvenile Home.