ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Battle Creek teen arrested after firing shot, injuring no one

By FOX 17
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nyuIY_0f3mGqZc00

A 17-year-old was arrested today after firing a single gunshot towards a group of people in front of a home in the 200 block of South Kendall Street.

Police confirmed that no one was hit or injured. The number of people in range of the gunshot is not known.

The young person is believed to have been in conflict with the people in front of the home, said the police, who were called to the scene by the occupants of a passing car.

According to police, a .38 caliber handgun was collected, and the 17-year-old has been placed in the Calhoun County Juvenile Home.

Comments / 2

Related
WETM 18 News

One shot after reported shots fired in Ithaca early Sunday

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Police are searching for two individuals after an early morning shooting in Ithaca on Sunday. Around 2:56 a.m. on Sunday, Ithaca Police, fire, and Bangs Ambulance responded to the intersection of West State and Plain Streets for a report of an individual that had been shot. Police were able to locate […]
ITHACA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Creek, MI
City
Kendall, MI
Battle Creek, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WNEM

ARMED & DANGEROUS: Police searching for man accused of murdering 2

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man accused of murder. Kim Ward Jr., 31, is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not try to apprehend him. Instead, call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#38 Caliber
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Long Beach Tribune

15-year-old boy was caught on camera slapping one of the few Black students in the school with a belt in a crowded lunchroom after he was seen throwing cotton balls at him, charged

Despite all the efforts in the last decades in fighting racism, Black people in America are still facing racism, racial slurs and being called the N-word almost every day. The fact that racism is also present in schools makes the whole problem even more alarming and concerning for everyone, especially for young Black children who might experience difficulties in the development process in their lives.
SOCIETY
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy