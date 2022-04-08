ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Next Generations Forum Looks at the Future of Fashion in Asia

By Kelly Wetherille
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jW81M_0f3mGpgt00

Click here to read the full article.

TOKYO — WWD Japan and Lumine held a joint forum in Tokyo last month, inviting executives and designers to discuss the future of the fashion industry under the theme of “next generations.” Topics discussed at the conference, which was a hybrid digital and physical event, included everything from sustainability and diversity to brand management and the future of Asian fashion and culture.

The forum opened with an awards ceremony celebrating 16 young talents who were chosen as next-generation leaders based on their impact on society, creativity, cultural importance and potential to drive fashion’s brighter future. One of the awardees was Ryunosuke Okazaki, who was also chosen as a finalist for this year’s LVMH Prize.

More from WWD

The young designer released his debut collection in 2021 and soon garnered attention for his unique, art-centric fashion pieces. Okazaki joined the event online from Paris and shared his thoughts on the similarities between fashion and art, drawing from his borderless approach to his work and his background studying both art and design.

“I think the freedom and mysteriousness of fashion — the fact that you can express yourself by wearing clothes — is very interesting,” Okazaki said.

Haruna Kojima, director of fashion and beauty brand Her Lip To, rose to prominence as a member of the famous Japanese pop group AKB48. She shared her vision and the strategy she followed in order to continue growing her brand even during the COVID-19 pandemic. The brand expanded into the body care and fragrance sectors by promoting self-care and self-love.

With the mission to empower women, media owner and brand entrepreneur Rina Ishii, chief executive officer of Blast, joined a talk session with Kana Bogaki, founder and president of Makuake; Lisa Yamai, president of Snowpeak, and Syunsuke Ishii, partner at Keshiki. The four discussed the topic of brand management and purpose. Blast owns Nagi, a brand for people with periods that encourages discussions regarding the gender gap in Japan . The talk session shared how a business must have a purpose and show its values in order to expand and gather consumers’ empathy.

Gabby Hirata, president and CEO of Diane von Furstenberg , echoed this sentiment in her video chat with Evan Clark, WWD’s deputy managing editor.

“I think eventually our customers tell us what is the future, what is the trend. If we stay in the old way and think we don’t need to worry about diversity, we don’t need to worry about sustainability , I think our customers will tell us by not buying our dresses,” Hirata said. “Transparency of a company, doing the right thing for a company is something that actually customers look at. Customers take that into consideration when they decide [where to shop].”

The executive also touched on her experiences and thoughts as an ambitious young Chinese woman in leadership.

“I’m surprised still after a year and a half in this job how much impact and power this title gives me, and therefore how much responsibility I have,” Hirata said.

Speakers from South Korea, China, Indonesia and Singapore addressed the future of Asian culture and fashion from each of their perspectives. Soonho Coi from South Korea, Black Label’s business development senior director, shared how K-pop and fashion are connected and how visual language is essential in creating a cultural theme. He learned through his career of developing famous K-pop artists, including Bigbang’s G-dragon.

Hong Boming, creative director and CEO of Chinese brand K-Boxing, discussed his business strategy for success in the Chinese market. The luxury, Made in China fashion brand has a history of more than four decades in the Chinese market, and has even showed its collections on the Great Wall.

Dione Song, CEO of Singapore-based brand Love, Bonito, spoke about her experience running a brand that aims to offer women clothing options for all of life’s major events. The brand includes casualwear, workwear, loungewear, maternitywear, and will soon be adding an activewear line. Song said its mission is to empower Asian women by helping them to build up their self confidence.

Four speakers came together to discuss the topic of sustainability and fashion, a key trend worldwide that has also begun to take off in Japan. Designer Kanako Sakai joined Hiroyuki Kondo, president of Mash Holdings; Lumine adviser Mineaki Saito, and Keisuke Maeda, CEO of Wota, for the session. Sakai shared how her brand is working to help traditional artisans in Japan stay in business.

“We’re very conscious of the fact that we’re a Japanese brand. Often when people think of fashion, they think of Western European brands, but as a Japanese brand, we think it’s important to do something that is different,” Sakai said. She went on to mention that many traditional crafts are dying out in Japan, saying that some things that were able to be made last year suddenly can’t be done anymore, and other skills are being carried on by a single factory.

“Too much credit is given to brands, but we wouldn’t exist without artisans,” Sakai said.

Overall, this year’s Next Generations forum brought together more than 1,200 online participants and 100-plus visitors in person. Invitees ranged from company executives to influencers and students.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Dior Plans Show in Seoul for Women’s Pre-Fall Collection

Click here to read the full article. BOOKSMART: Are Dior and Jisoo getting ready to break the internet again? The French fashion house said Friday it is staging its first fashion show in South Korea on April 30, with a side of education to boot. Dior plans to hold a runway show for Maria Grazia Chiuri’s pre-fall 2022 women’s ready-to-wear collection on the picturesque grounds of Ewha Womans University, a private women’s university in Seoul, founded in 1886, that is one of the world’s largest female educational institutes. The collection was unveiled online in December.More from WWDEnfants Riches Déprimés RTW FW22Ujoh RTW...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Everything to Know About Kendall Jenner’s Collaboration With Kylie Cosmetics

Click here to read the full article. Kendall Jenner’s latest collection with Kylie Cosmetics is here. The collaboration, which is available now, marks the second time Jenner has worked with her sister Kylie Jenner on a makeup collection, with their first collaboration launching in 2020.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'The Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift Ideas The Kendall by Kylie Cosmetics collection features a pressed powder palette, blush and cheek highlighter quad, lip crayon set and lip gloss. The product prices range from $16 to $49 and are available to shop...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion#Fashion Brands#Fashion Design#Asian
GreenwichTime

Asia Women Look Forward to More Representative Storytelling

A wider representation of gender roles, more training opportunities for women filmmakers, and reaching out to women audiences are all ways forward to promote women-centric stories in Southeast Asian cinema, say women filmmakers from the region. The lively discussion involving Thai-American director Pailin Wedel (“Hope Frozen”), Indonesian actor Marissa Anita...
MOVIES
MarketRealist

Is Dollar General Owned by Walmart or China?

Dollar General is among the leading discount retailers in the U.S. and has over 17,000 stores spread across 47 states. Who owns Dollar General? Is it Walmart or China as many speculate?. Article continues below advertisement. Dollar General was founded in 1939 with a mission of “serving others.” The company’s...
RETAIL
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
KESQ

Fascinating stories behind the world’s oldest logos

The oldest registered trademark in the United States dates back to 1870, when it was filed by paint manufacturer Averill. Against the backdrop of Chicago, an eagle is depicted holding a paintbrush in its beak. The words “Durable, Beautiful, Economical” appear in a banderole. It has, to modern eyes, a very quaint feel.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
ARTnews

Pace Gallery Takes on an Under-Recognized Painter Who’s Never Had a Solo Museum Show

Click here to read the full article. Huong Dodinh, a painter of stately abstractions who has never before had gallery representation, has joined Pace, one of the world’s biggest galleries. Pace, which has spaces in cities such as New York, London, Hong Kong, and Seoul, said that the move was intended to expand the gallery’s presence in Europe. Dodinh is based in Paris, where Pace has long been rumored to be opening a space. Currently, Pace also operates in Geneva. It is unusual for an artist as under-recognized as Dodinh to make the jump to a mega-gallery. Often, the artists who join Pace...
VISUAL ART
WWD

Everything to Know About the Tiffany & Co. Heart Tag Necklace

Click here to read the full article. When one thinks of timeless jewelry, the name Tiffany & Co. immediately comes to mind. The luxury house’s beloved Heart Tag Necklace is an emblem of both its enduring legacy and modern reinvention. Function Meets Design Tiffany has been a purveyor of fine jewelry with a feminine flair since its inception in 1837, and has long been known for its unwavering commitment to craftsmanship and loyalty to heritage.More from WWDHarry Styles' Most Fashionable Moments: See the PhotosPhotos of 2022 Grammys Looks on the Fashion Week RunwayPhotos of 'Bridgerton' Inspired Spring 2022 Fashion One of the brand’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Avery Dennison Unveils Embelex, Product Branding for Apparel, Footwear

Click here to read the full article. Materials science company Avery Dennison said it launched Embelex, a full service on-product branding ecosystem for the apparel and footwear segments that “brings brands to life,” according to the firm. Embelex’s on-product branding suite offers customization, personalization and smart solutions across apparel, footwear and accessories manufacturing markets. The firm said it conceived of the idea based on its own research that “fashion and sportswear brands want to offer differentiated skus — such as personalized prints and applications — to stay relevant and competitive in today’s crowded apparel market.”More from WWD2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's...
BUSINESS
WWD

Eye

Louis Vuitton Uses L.A.’s Magic Hour as Backdrop for City of Stars Fragrance Celebration. The Haim sisters, Chloë Grace Moretz and Noah Beck were among the guests at the sunset soiree. By. Christian Siriano Discusses Interior Design, Hotel and Restaurant Projects. Designing fashion and interiors comes naturally to...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Will Present Its Cruise Collection in Spain

Click here to read the full article. VIVA ESPAÑA: After Greece last summer, Dior is alighting in the southern Spanish city of Seville for its cruise 2023 collection. Maria Grazia Chiuri, artistic director of women’s collections, will unveil her creations on the expansive Plaza de España on June 16, the house revealed on Monday. Built for the Ibero-American Exposition of 1929, it mixes elements of the Baroque Revival, Renaissance Revival and Moorish Revival styles of Spanish architecture.More from WWDFront Row at Christian Dior Couture Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Men's Fall 2022Front row at Dior Men's Fall 2022 Shaped like a half-circle, the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TechRadar

OpenAI's new DALL.E model turns your words into pieces of art

OpenAI, the AI research startup, has announced (opens in new tab) DALL·E 2, an update to its text-to-image generator that looks like a serious step forward. In essence, DALL·E 2 can create art from a natural language input, such as: "a painting of a fox sitting in a field at sunrise in the style of Claude Monet". OpenAI says the goal is to create "original, realistic images and art" that can "combine concepts, attributes, and styles".
SOFTWARE
Footwear News

Airwalk Is Now Exclusively at JCPenney as the Skate Brand Looks to Find Its ‘Next Generation’ of Customers

Click here to read the full article. Airwalk footwear is now exclusively at JCPenney. The global action sports and lifestyle brand is now offering its sneakers, skate shoes, and sandals at 520 of the retailer’s stores and on jcp.com. And according to JCPenney, Airwalk will expand its assortment to include apparel just in time for back-to-school. For Michelle Wlazlo, EVP and chief merchandising officer at JCPenney, this partnership just makes sense. “There are a lot of JCPenney customers who grew up with Airwalk, and now they can reconnect with the style they love,” Wlazlo told FN in an exclusive interview. “Customers new...
APPAREL
WWD

Zegna Sees Return of the Suit — But With Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Zegna’s higher positioning is paying off. Its single brand in the pure luxury leisurewear range is attracting existing and new customers, with “no resistance to the higher prices,” said chairman and chief executive officer Gildo Zegna, who also believes the company will benefit from a strong return to suiting and made to order — also in the more casual range.More from WWDInside the Temple of Parisian Lifestyle: Pictures of La SamaritaineErmenegildo Zegna Men's Spring 2022Ermenegildo Zegna Men's Fall 2021 The U.S. and the United Arab Emirates have been responding well to the rebranding of the...
APPAREL
BoardingArea

The Next Generation United States Passport: A Quick Look.

A new modernized passport book has been introduced by the Bureau of Consular Affairs of the Department of State of the United States, which will slowly replace the current passport which is issued to citizens of the United States who travel outside of the country because it is considered to be smarter, safer, and better than the current passport.
U.S. POLITICS
WWD

WWD

23K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy