Don’t feel bad if you primarily know Gillian Jacobs from her work as an actress. Whether it’s the confrontational Britta Perry from Community, one half of the Netflix series Love or her role on the hit show Girls, Jacobs has been crafting memorable characters on screen for years. Gradually, though, Jacobs has been moving behind the camera for directorial efforts, mostly in the documentary series and film realm, which is where you can find her for the outstanding and inspirational Disney+ documentary More Than Robots.

MOVIES ・ 17 DAYS AGO