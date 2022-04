PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – The rising cost of food is not a new story, but the jump in prices is increasingly causing problems for people in South Florida and across the country. CBS4 talked with some about how they are dealing with the rising costs. “I’m very blessed that I can at least go to the grocery store and get milk and eggs,” Teresa Angus, a Pembroke Pines resident, said. Angus, like many, has noticed her grocery bill is a lot more expensive. Sometimes she estimates “20-30 cents more.” Then the shock sets in at checkout counter. “I only have this much in the...

