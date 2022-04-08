ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Pleasant Overnight, Scattered Showers Saturday

By Jeff Desnoyers
ABC6.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight, a few clouds and comfortable. Great night for a fire pit. Low to mid 40s by morning. Saturday, clouds, some sun at times, with scattered showers. A little bit of everything with temps...

www.abc6.com

