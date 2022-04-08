ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Albany State football hires offensive, defensive coaches

By Reese Furlow
southgatv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, GA – Albany State football will have a couple new assistant coaches heading into the fall season, as the Rams announced the hires of Charlie Skalaski and Jeremy Atwell on Friday afternoon. Skalaski will be the new quarterbacks coach, passing game coordinator and recruiting...

