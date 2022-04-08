Albany State football hires offensive, defensive coaches

One of the question marks among many for Rutgers football this spring was the performance of not just the wide receivers but also how their new position coach would adjust to his role. So far at the midway point of spring, it is a passing grade from head coach Greg Schiano for both the wide receivers and also their coach, Damiere Shaw. A new hire to the staff, Shaw is making an impression with the wide receivers already. This is Shaw’s third season at Rutgers but first as a position coach, taking over for Tiquan Underwood. Prior to arriving at Rutgers, Shaw...

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO