How major US stock indexes fared Friday

These corporate behemoths lead their industries and offer high upside in 2022. Large-cap stocks can anchor a portfolio. By definition, "large-cap" refers to stocks with a market capitalization – or share price times shares outstanding – greater than $10 billion. These companies represent a large portion of the U.S. stock market, and investors often use them as anchors in their portfolio. When investing in a large-cap stock, investors can expect transparent financial information, sector leadership and, often, sizable dividends. Amid the current market uncertainty, these leaders offer years of strong performance and have the potential to post outsize gains throughout the rest of 2022. Hailing from industries ranging from consumer electronics and e-commerce to energy and infrastructure, these stocks all boast durable business models that are able to withstand headwinds. With that in mind, here are seven large-cap stocks to buy for 2022.

STOCKS ・ 17 DAYS AGO