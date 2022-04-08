ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Trans kids fear Alabama laws targeting medicine, bathrooms

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Ninth grader Harleigh Walker, 15, spends her time after school like many girls her age: doing homework, listening to Taylor Swift, collecting records and hanging out with friends.

But this year, her spring break also included trying to persuade members of the state House and Senate to reject legislation banning gender-affirming medications for transgender kids like her under 19.

She was unsuccessful. On Thursday, Alabama lawmakers passed the measure, and Gov. Kay Ivey signed it into law on Friday, meaning Harleigh’s doctor would face prison time if she continued to prescribe her testosterone-blocking drugs.

“Honestly, I’m a little scared now,” Harleigh said Thursday after learning the bill had passed. “But we’re still going to fight, no matter what.”

She said she is holding out hope the bill will be blocked by a court.

‘SAY GAY’ billboards go up in several US capitals

Alabama is among multiple states with Republican-controlled legislatures that have advanced bills not only to block medical treatment but to ban transgender children from using school restrooms or playing on sports teams that don’t correspond with their sex at birth. The Alabama medication bill is one of the most far-reaching: It would put doctors in prison for up to 10 years for prescribing puberty blockers or hormonal treatment to trans kids under 19.

“I believe very strongly that if the Good Lord made you a boy, you are a boy, and if he made you a girl, you are a girl,” said Ivey, who faces a May primary with conservative opponents trying to outflank her on her right. “We should especially protect our children from these radical, life-altering drugs and surgeries when they are at such a vulnerable stage in life. Instead, let us all focus on helping them to properly develop into the adults God intended them to be.”

Ivey also signed a separate measure that requires students to use bathrooms that align with their original birth certificate and prohibits instruction of gender and sexual identity in kindergarten through fifth grades.

Cathryn Oakley, state legislative director and senior counsel for the Human Rights Campaign, a national advocacy group for the LGBTQ community, called the new laws “breathtakingly cruel and cowardly” and “the single most anti-transgender legislative package in history.” Groups on Friday vowed to quickly file a lawsuit challenging the measures in court.

Oakley and other opponents say transgender health is being used as a deliberate political wedge issue to motivate a voting base — in the same way they say bills about critical race theory have been employed. Critical race theory is a way of thinking about America’s history through the lens of racism. Numerous Republican-controlled legislatures have proposed bills to block its teaching in public schools.

The measures have prompted swift backlash from medical experts, Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration, the U.S. Department of Justice and the families of trans youth. Last month, the Justice department sent a letter to all 50 state attorneys general, warning them that blocking transgender and nonbinary youth from receiving gender-affirming care could be an infringement of federal constitutional protections.

“My child is not a political tool. This is not a fair fight to pick on vulnerable children,” said Vanessa Finney Tate, the mother of a 13-year-old trans boy in Birmingham, Alabama, after testifying at a public legislative hearing on bill that would block students from using bathrooms corresponding to their gender.

Harleigh’s father, Jeff Walker notes that many of the same Alabama lawmakers who supported the ban on gender-affirming medical treatment recently argued, ‘It’s your body and your choice’ regarding coronavirus vaccinations. He said the family is now scrambling to find another state where it can continue Harleigh’s medical care.

“We just don’t want people meddling in our medical care,” he said.

Medical groups including The American Academy of Pediatrics have publicly opposed efforts to outlaw gender-affirming care.

“Gender-affirming care benefits the health and psychological functioning of transgender and gender-diverse youth,” the Endocrine Society said in a statement. “When an individual’s gender identity is not respected and they cannot access medical care, it can result in higher psychological problem scores and can raise the person’s risk of committing suicide or other acts of self-harm.”

‘Groomer’ debate inflames GOP fight over Florida law

The organization notes that only reversible puberty blockers are recommended for younger adolescents, while older adolescents might qualify for hormone therapy.

Harleigh received the medication — which stops her from going through male puberty — only after consulting with a team of doctors for years. She said it’s “weird” to see lawmakers with no medical experience call her medication “child abuse,” when six doctors have agreed she should have it.

Angus, a 16-year-old trans teen who requested that his last name not be used because of the bullying he has received in his north Alabama town, said he knew at puberty that the mirror reflected “a body that wasn’t my own.”

After coming out to his mother, he began slowly testing the waters: dressing as a man, changing his name. Only after years of talking to a team of doctors, was he able to recently get medications to stop his periods. The next step, which he is eager to start, would be a small dose of testosterone.

“I have been waiting for seven years to finally become a man, the man that I’ve always known I am,” Angus said.

He said bills to block such treatments are harming, not protecting trans youth.

“The government is saying, ‘Oh, parents are abusing their children by letting them transition,'” he said. “Actually, it’s more child abuse to not let them transition if they come out. What these bills really are doing is putting trans youth lives at risk because these suicide rates will spike exponentially. And a lot of families will lose their children.”

Similar bans are moving forward in other states.

In Texas, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the state’s child welfare agency to investigate as abuse reports of gender-confirming care for kids. And a law in Arkansas bans gender-affirming medications . That law has been blocked by a court, however.

Trans youth in many red states say they feel attacked, angry, betrayed and scared by the wave of legislation aimed at them.

“It feels like a back-stab,” Harleigh said. “I’ve lived in this state my whole life. For them to just say, ‘Well, you know what, this is an issue that’s really popular on my side of the aisle so I’m just going to raise it up and support it because it’ll help me win my election’ — It just hurts to see them do that.”

SheKnows

As the Mother of a Trans Son, I’m Furious That Protecting Him Could be a Criminal Offense

When I first heard about the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, officially known as the Parental Rights in Education bill, my immediate thought was, “there’s no way this archaic, ridiculous law will pass.” Then I read about Governor Abbot’s initiative in Texas to press criminal charges against parents, caregivers, and medical professionals providing gender-affirming care for trans kids. Once again, I thought it couldn’t pass — a ridiculous right-wing dog whistle in the last gasp of white supremacy, trying once again to other everyone that doesn’t fit into the cisgender, heterosexual white mold.
POLITICS
The Independent

Alabama law could raise legal driving age just for transgender residents

Alabama trans youth are facing a pair anti-LGBTQ bills in their state that advocates say could make it effectively impossible for trans drivers under the age of 19 to receive a license.There’s been an avalanche of anti-LGBTQ legislation pushed across US states in recent months.South Dakota barred transgender girls from participating in sport. Idaho legislators might pass a bill that makes providing gender-affirming care ââpunishable by up to life in prison. In Alabama, legislators are set to vote on “Alabama Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act” this month, a that the bill would outlaw doctors from offering gender-affirming care to...
POLITICS
AL.com

Alabama’s only openly gay legislator to anti-trans bill backers: ‘Don’t you dare call me a friend’

To learn more about The Alabama Education Lab and receive notifications about stories and events, sign up for its newsletter, Ed Chat. Rep. Neil Rafferty, D-Birmingham, had a message for his colleagues Thursday, as they spent the last day of the legislative session debating bills that would limit transgender students’ healthcare options and bathroom access.
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Anti-abortion bill in Idaho could allow rapists to profit from ‘bounties’ against healthcare providers

Idaho’s state legislators have passed a measure to ban abortions after only six weeks or pregnancy and to allow private citizens to sue healthcare providers, legislation that abortion rights advocates have condemned as a dangerous “copycat” of draconian measures in Texas.On 14 March, the state’s House of Representatives approved Senate Bill 1309, largely modelled after a Texas law that bans most abortions in the state. The vote was 51-14. The legislation heads to the desk of Republican Governor Brad Little, who signed a similar bill into law last year.Idaho’s bill – the first in the nation to mirror the...
LAW
PennLive.com

Abortions punishable by death? One state’s rep is reportedly pushing a bill that could make that so

According to multiple reports, recent legislation by Texas state Rep. Bryan Slaton, could lead to such a scenario in his state. Per the reports, Slaton has introduced a bill there that would make abortion illegal and subject physicians who perform them to criminal charges as well. And, per the reports, Slaton’s bill does not include exemptions for victims of rape, incest or women with pregnancies that could seriously threaten their life “when a reasonable alternative to save the lives of both the mother and the unborn child is unavailable.”
TEXAS STATE
Teen Vogue

Transgender People Tell Their Abortion Stories in Trans Bodies, Trans Choices

Content Warning: This story contains mention of sexual assault and suicidal ideation. While states across the country consider bills that would erode the rights of transgender youth, these targeted bills aren't the only legislation threatening trans people's freedom. The Supreme Court is poised to hear a case on abortion that could overturn Roe v. Wade. While transgender people are often left out of conversations around reproductive rights, a new series from TransLash Media is highlighting how important abortion access is to the community.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Alabama legislators pass nation’s first bill making gender-affirming care for trans youth a felony

Alabama’s state legislators gave final approval to a bill that could imprison doctors for up to to a decade for prescribing medical treatments to transgender youth.The bill criminalising gender-affirming care for transgender people younger than 19 years old is the first in the US to make healthcare for young transgender patients punishable by up to 10 years in prison.Senate Bill 184 prohibits doctors from prescribing puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgeries for transgender youth, though Alabama health care providers have repeatedly told legislators that such surgeries were not performed on minors in the state.The legislation – which passed the...
POLITICS
WREG

Woman tells family she was abducted via Facebook

UPDATE: MYA GREENWOOD HAS BEEN FOUND SAFE. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A city watch has been placed for a missing woman who told her family that she was abducted on Thursday, according to police. Police say Mya Greenwood has been in contact with her family through Facebook Messenger and FaceTime and said her abductors threatened to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Montgomery Advertiser

Families in tears, attorneys preparing challenges after Alabama passes anti-transgender youth bills

Jeff Walker braced his 15-year-old daughter, Harley, for bad news. Alabama’s legislature had voted to criminalize the gender-affirming health care she had been receiving for years, part of a wave of anti-transgender legislation lawmakers approved in the dying hours of the session. Her father watched the debates play out with anger and frustration as those bills were sent to Gov. Kay Ivey, who signed them Friday.
ALABAMA STATE
WFAE

The right to abortion in Colorado is now guaranteed under state law

Colorado just enacted a law that enshrines the right to have an abortion in the state, the latest left-leaning state that's taken action to protect reproductive rights as the practice faces renewed efforts by conservatives to restrict its access. The so-called Reproductive Health Equity Act affirms that pregnant people in...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill introduced by Louisiana Republican will ‘isolate’ LGBT+ kids, advocates warn

One week after Florida legislators passed a widely derided measure that opponents warn will marginalise LGBT+ students and chill classroom speech, a Republican state legislator in Louisiana has introduced a similar bill.A bill from Republican state Rep Dodie Horton mirroring Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation would prohibit Louisiana’s teachers and school instructors from “cover[ing] the topics of sexual orientation or gender identity” in kindergarten through eighth grade classrooms.It also prohibits all school staff from “discuss[ing] his own sexual orientation or gender identity” with students of any grade.Rep Horton told Baton Rouge ABC affiliate WBRZ that she “wasn’t...
POLITICS
