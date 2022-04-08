ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect accused of masturbating in squad car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say an officer caught a burglary suspect masturbating in the back of her squad car early Friday morning.

Memphis Police responded to a report of a “car prowler in progress” on Williford Road at around 2:17 a.m. Friday. Officers found the suspect, identified as Randy R. Gragg, and ordered him to stop.

Police say Gragg took off on foot. Officers caught him and searched him.

Memphis Police say officers arrested Gragg after they determined that he had broken into a man’s vehicle in the 2400 block of Autumn.

3 arrested in gun, drug bust at Ridgecrest Apartments

Police say while Gragg was in custody, one of the officers who arrested him saw him masturbating in the back of her squad car.

Gragg has been charged with indecent exposure, along with burglary of a motor vehicle and evading arrest. He is expected to appear in court Monday morning.

