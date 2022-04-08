ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Oil exec goes to jail after scamming close to $1B

By Lauren Barry
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jVcyG_0f3mEYx400

While he served as the highest-ranking U.S. executive of Canadian oil company Poseidon Concepts Corporation, a North Dakota man perpetrated a fraud scheme that caused shareholders to lose more than $886 million.

This week, the man – 61-year-old Joseph A. Kostelecky – was sentenced to three years in prison for the scheme, according to the U.S. Department of Justice .

According to The Bismarck Tribune , the government had asked for a 20-year sentence for Kostelecky before a sentencing hearing Tuesday.

Kostelecky’s scheme fraudulently inflated Poseidon Concepts’ reported revenue, the department explained. In October, he pleaded guilty to his role in the company falsely reporting approximately $100 million in revenue “purported long-term contracts with oil and natural gas companies.”

In order to pull off the scheme, Kostelecky directed Poseidon’s accounting staff at the U.S. corporate headquarters in Denver, Colo., as well as its field office in Dickinson, N.D., to record revenue from such contracts and then assuring management that the associated revenue was collectable. However, he “knew that the contracts either did not exist or that the associated revenue was not collectable.”

Eventually, Poseidon reported a partial write-down of uncollectable accounts in its financial statements, which resulted in a drop in the company’s stock price. At that point, Kostelecky caused the issuance of a public filing falsely reporting that he had purchased a substantial number of shares of the company.

When the inflated revenue came to light at the end of 2012, Poseidon’s stock price dropped and the company was forced into bankruptcy. This led to the $886 million in shareholder losses.

Kostelecky “admitted that he perpetrated the scheme to inflate the value of the company’s stock price in order to enrich himself through the continued receipt of compensation and appreciation of his own stock and stock options,” said the Justice Department.

He was ordered to pay $406.2 million in restitution in addition to his three-year prison sentence.

“The restitution list of 6,648 potential payees varies from about $123 million at the top to $4.90 at the bottom,” The Bismarck Tribune reported.

Markus Powell, Kostelecky’s attorney, didn't immediately respond to the outlet’s request for comment Thursday.

Comments / 3

Related
KFYR-TV

Dickinson man to pay $406.2 million and serve three years in prison for $886 million fraud scheme

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - A U.S. District Court judge has sentenced a Dickinson man for perpetuating an $886 million fraud scheme at a Canadian oil-services company. Prosecutors say 61-year-old Joseph Kostelecky falsely reported around $100 million in revenue in his role as the U.S. executive of Poseidon Concepts Corporation between 2011 and 2012. They say he fraudulently directed the company’s accounting staff and caused $886 million in shareholder losses when inflated revenue came to light. Kostelecky pleaded guilty to the federal fraud charges in October 2021.
DICKINSON, ND
Daily Mail

Wisconsin dentist could get decades in prison for breaking his patients' teeth by drilling holes in them so that he could charge for fixing the damage – and pocket MILLIONS from the procedures

A Wisconsin dentist could face decades in prison after he intentionally broke and drilled holes in patients' teeth so he could charge them for repairs, allowing him to take home millions from procedures. Scott Charmoli, 61, of Grafton, has been convicted of five counts of health care fraud and two...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dickinson, ND
Bismarck, ND
Crime & Safety
City
Bismarck, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Company#Justice Department#Bankruptcies#Fraud#Canadian#The Bismarck Tribune#Poseidon Concepts
Daily Mail

Leader of El Chapo's assassin squad nicknamed 'Grim Reaper' - who was linked to THOUSANDS of murders over four-year period in Mexico border town - is sentenced to life in prison by Texas court

The former head of Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán's Sinaloa Cartel assassin squad -who was linked to thousands of murders in northern Mexico over a period spanning just four years - will be spending the rest of his life in a United States prison. Mario Iglesias-Villegas was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
americanmilitarynews.com

Navy deserter lived in secret for 40+ years until outed by COVID shot

A Tennessee man who deserted the United States Navy after basic training has been identified and sentenced this week — more than 40 years since going AWOL. Jerry Leon Blankenship, 65, has been living under someone else’s identity since deserting the Navy in 1977, and remained in secret until he received his COVID-19 vaccine in 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee announced on Tuesday.
TENNESSEE STATE
Daily Mail

El Chapo's attorney claims he's being tortured in maximum security prison and announces plan to appeal drug trafficking conviction to the Supreme Court

Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán hopes the Supreme Court will intervene on his behalf when his legal defense team files an appeal next month, alleging that the jailed cartel boss is being tortured in prison. Mariel Colón told Mexican network Milenio this week that the 64-year-old kingpin's rights have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Capitol rioter begs to stay out of jail, says she has already lost her job and marriage

Trump supporters gather outside the U.S. Capitol building following a "Stop the Steal" rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol earlier, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Melissa Lucio execution - latest: Texas lawmakers visit death row and pray with inmate, pledging to save her

There are growing calls on Texas Governor Greg Abbot to grant clemency to Melissa Lucio who faces execution later this month. A juror, Kim Kardashian, and a bipartisan group of lawmakers are among those pleading for Lucio’s life.The 53-year-old domestic violence victim and mother of 14 has been on death row since her trial over the 2007 death of her two-year-old daughter.Her lawyers argue she “falsely” admitted to killing Mariah after hours of intense police questioning and that she died from falling down a steep staircase outside their apartment in Harlingen, South Texas, and not from being beaten.Lucio was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy