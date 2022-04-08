ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

One Eastpointe man charged with Larceny after police say he snatched Ring doorbell

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

DETROIT (WWJ) - A 52-year-old man is set to appear in court on Friday after he allegedly stole a Ring doorbell from a Macomb County resident's home officials said.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced one change against Timothy Gordon on Friday; Gordon is scheduled to be arraigned in the 36th District Court later in the afternoon on one count of Larceny less than $200.

Officers from the Detroit Police Department said the incident occurred around 8:15 a.m. on March 24 after Gordon allegedly took the doorbell camera from a woman's house in Macomb County.

An investigation into the alleged theft led to Gordon's arrest on Wednesday.

Other information is pending Gordon's arraignment .

