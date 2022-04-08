ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Rain and snow tonight – Accumulations likely for the mountains

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy and breezy conditions with a 60% chance of rain and snow showers.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the mountain counties of northeast Tennessee through 2 AM Sunday.  This advisory includes Johnson, Carter, Unicoi, Greene and Cocke counties along with counties in western North Carolina.  These zones could see an average of one to four inches of snow with some of the highest elevations having the potential for as much as at least six inches if not up to eight inches in some areas through early Sunday morning.  Snow showers will be possible across the lower elevations overnight into early Saturday with parts of southwest Virginia having the chance for some light accumulations.  The Tri-Cities and surrounding areas could see a trace to less than an inch in some spots.  The low temperature will dip to 34 degrees.  Winds tonight will be from the southwest at 10 to 15 with gusts to 25 mph.

Cloudy and breezy conditions are forecast for Saturday with a 70% chance of snow and rain showers.  The winds will be from the west at 5 to 15 with higher gusts.  The high will be chilly at 46 degrees.

We keep cloudy skies Saturday night with snow showers in the mountains and a little rain and snow in the lower elevations.  Skies will clear late with frost possible and a low of 30 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny and warmer with a high near 60 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 20% chance of rain late.  The high will be 74 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with a 20% chance of rain.  The high will be 77 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be 80 degrees.

We keep the chance of scattered showers Wednesday night with a low of 57 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be 74 degrees.

Scattered showers are forecast for Friday with a high near 70 degrees.

Have a great weekend!

