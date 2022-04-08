ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodland, IL

Woodland fifth graders inspire schoolwide 'Sunshine' kindness project

By Julie Laakko Swanson
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DXMpB_0f3mEMba00
Ava Thomas helps load Sunshine Bags on a cart while Will Beatty, Vickie Rodgers' grandson, looks on.  (Julie Laakko-Swanson/The Intelligencer)

Woodland Elementary School set out to make the world a little brighter recently by starting in its own backyard.

Teacher Patricia Kierbach and her fifth-graders recently challenged students to create 100 "Sunshine Bags" for local senior citizens. With the help of the entire school, the group doubled its goal by creating 218 bags to distribute to seniors in care facilities throughout the community.

The bags were decorated and filled with items meant to “brighten” someone’s day. The bags included letters, cards, bookmarks and artwork created by students. The bags also included donations such as chocolate, adult coloring books, large print crosswords, eyeglass cleaning cloths, lotion, blankets and stationery.

More Information

See the I on Local for more photos.

"Working on this project has brought me so much joy," Kierbach said. "It was just so exciting, they just were having fun and really thinking about the mission, and the donations just kept coming. I think they realized this is something really special to do.

"In addition, our students learned about the importance of giving and remembering our seniors. I am so happy to have met Gigi and thank her from the bottom of my heart for giving us this opportunity."

The class was inspired by “Ms. Ruby and the Gigi Squad: Friendship Comes in All Ages,” a book penned by Vickie Rodgers. Kierbach said she first received a copy of the book from Rodgers during Christmastime.

Rodgers, also known as Gigi, said she wrote the children's story after being unable to find a book to use to introduce her four grandchildren to the idea of visiting a nursing home.

“The book's mission is to encourage children to befriend our older adult generation, and this whole school service project is exactly what I was hoping might happen,” Rodgers said. “The Sunshine Bag kindness project is in the back of the book and is the perfect service project for schools to perform.”

The “Gigi Squad” is made up of Rodgers and her four grandchildren, Avery, Caroline, Cole and Will.

"I was very touched and knew then that I wanted our class to help with her mission in some way," Kierbach said. "It was too close to the holiday season to launch the project at that time, so I brought up the idea with my students to see if they were interested in helping at a later date."

At that time in health class, Kierbach said her students were learning about ways to help communities. The students liked the idea so Kierbach reached out to Rodgers about the partnership, and she agreed to team up.

“I think they will be so happy when they get the Sunshine Bags. It will make their day,” fifth-grader Will Beatty said. “I'm so proud of my Gigi, she has a big heart."

The group collected donations in March and and early April to fill the bags before spring break. The bags were distributed Wednesday.

“I cannot tell you how humbling it is to see the mission of the book come to fruition,” Rodgers said. “For me this is like, I wrote this book and it was eight months of my life. It was an incredible amount of effort and time.

"To have Mrs. Kierbach take this to the step and actually fulfill the mission of the book, just to have her take it into a service project with the whole school, was quite humbling."

Rodgers works part time as the clinical educator at Meridian Village.

“So it’s nice for them to be remembered," Rodgers said. "Sometimes they're kind of forgotten, so I’m thankful."

RELATED: Moro woman writes new children’s book

Rodgers said the only thing that could make the project better was having the students deliver the bags themselves. Due to continued COVID-19 precautions, representatives from Eden Village Retirement Home, Stillwater Senior Living, Brightly Senior Living, Addington Place and Meridian Village visited Woodland Elementary to pick up the bags on Wednesday.

In addition, Rodgers was able to give 50 bags to both University Care Center and Edwardsville Care Center.

“It’s a wonderful project that the kids did for the residents at any senior center,” said Sonya Preston of Eden Village. “Many residents in the facilities do not have families that visit them regularly so every time they get a chance of sunshine it brings a lot of joy to their day.”

“When she reached out about them I really thought it was a great idea," said Alexis Young of Stillwater Senior Living. "The residents, they love kids, and so getting a Sunshine Bag from them filled with anything will just make them happy.

“Especially with how things have been. You know, COVID has really put a damper on things and we haven’t been able to do as much as we’ve wanted to do.”

Dawn Determan, Director of Community Wellness at Meridian Village, joined Rodgers in visiting Woodland Elementary to help distribute the Sunshine Bags.

“We have been just so excited and humbled by the inspiration that she has put into this book and that she brings every day to work,” Determan said. “It’s so awesome to have that next generation coming in and loving our older adults.”

Since the students more than doubled their goal, they were able to celebrate with a schoolwide Sunshine Day where students wore hats, sunglasses and bright colors. The classrooms that donated the most Sunshine Bags also received an extra recess and their own copy of Rodgers’ book.

“My students awarded prizes throughout the day to students wearing their Sunshine gear and displaying a sunny attitude," Kierbach said. "It was supposed to be rainy all day today, but the sun came out just for us, I think.”

For more information about Rodgers and her book and mission visit https://www.vickierodgers.com/.

Comments / 0

Related
KISS 106

Hero Missouri Lunch Lady Praised For Saving A Fifth Graders Life

A Missouri lunch lady is being praised after saving the life of one of her students she sees every day. It was just a normal day for Danielle Eichmeyer, making sure all the kids at her elementary school in Wentzville were taken care of. That's when she noticed one of her students choking on food and Eichmeyer rushed to the rescue. Fifth-grader Shelby Ashen was eating a Lunchable when she started choking, Shelby's mom (also a lunch lady) tried to help her daughter, and when Eichmeyer saw it wasn't working she jumped in. According to KMBC,
WENTZVILLE, MO
MyWabashValley.com

Garrett Sands Kindness Project hosts successful giveaway

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — For years, one local family has been honoring their late son, Garrett Sands, by giving back to the community. That tradition continued on March 12 with a dress giveaway. For three years, the Garrett Sands Kindness Project has been giving out prom dresses to...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WNDU

Milford School fifth graders create positive phone line

MILFORD, Ind. (WNDU) - When life gives you lemons, call a fifth grader. Those are the words from several students in Mrs. Van Laeken’s 5th grade class at Milford School. It is also the name of their new positive phone line. By dialing 574-832-4965, folks can choose from five different options.
MILFORD, IN
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Collinsville's Compassion Center serves the community

Myles Holmes, lead pastor of The Revive Assembly of God church in Collinsville, had a hand in opening the Compassion Center roughly six years ago. The Compassion Center, located at the church at 1105 Beltline Road, is a free store that is open to the public every Wednesday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. With no local residency required, the store has gently used clothing, as well as personal, household and toiletry items.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodland, IL
Local
Illinois Society
City
Joy, IL
Local
Illinois Education
Warren Times Observer

Fifth grader named Beaty student of the week

Fifth grader Bentley Sherry has been named Beaty’s student of the week for March 7. Bentley was nominated by Ms. Samonsky for always being a happy-go-lucky kid who is always smiling and in a good mood. He helps others without being asked. Bentley actively participates in class and adds to our classroom discussions.
EDUCATION
Item

Millwood Elementary fifth-grader wins statewide essay contest

Millwood Elementary School fifth-grader Mason Luoma receives a certificate award last week for winning a statewide essay contest sponsored by the Daughters of the American Revolution. Maggie Gurtcheff of the Sumter chapter presented the award to him in a ceremony. The focus of the essay contest was the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Millwood had a total of 39 participants in the contest.
SUMTER, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly People#Inspiration
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

How to nominate a neighbor for 'Excellence in Edwardsville'

Mayor Art Risavy previously asked city employees who interact with residents on a daily basis to take note of residents who selflessly act for the betterment of our community and/or neighbors through acts of kindness and is extending this nomination process to the our community. He now wishes to recognize residents whose generous efforts, contributions and achievements foster and enhance civic pride and responsibility, promote appreciation and embody the spirit of our city to encourage public service through selflessness. As nominations are received, residents are recognized at a meeting of the city council and presented with a token of appreciation for his or her contribution to the City of Edwardsville.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Afterwords Books to celebrate Independent Bookstore Day

For the first time in three years, Afterwords Books will mark Independent Bookstore Day with an in-person event. The bookstore, located at 441 E. Vandalia St. in Edwardsville, will celebrate Independent Bookstore Day from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 30. It will be the first in-person observance of Independent Bookstore Day since 2019. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Afterwords Books closed for indoor browsing in March of 2020 and remained closed for nearly a year and half before reopening in July of 2021.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Senior Health Fair set for April 27

For the first time in three years, Main Street Community Center in Edwardsville is hosting its first Senior Health Fair. The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, April 27 at Brightly Senior Living, 200 Brightly Way in Glen Carbon. This will be the first Senior Health Fair that Main Street has hosted since 2019. The event was canceled the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

100+ Women to meet in person

The 100+ Women Who Care from the 618 has just announced their April meeting details and are excited that they will finally meet again in person. This group began in the summer of 2019, and after their third quarterly meeting, the pandemic struck but didn't slow them down.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

New Holiday Shores gym promotes community-driven atmosphere

When Molly Harris was hosting group workouts at her house after the pandemic forced gyms to close, she didn't even know most of the people there in her own home. Now, she considers those people her closest friends. As the group workouts in her garage grew to over 30 people, she knew she needed to find a bigger space. On Friday, Harris officially opened the doors of Black Iron Fitness to the public.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Edwardsville, IL
491
Followers
604
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Edwardsville and the surrounding towns, The Edwardsville Intelligencer covers news, entertainment, and community interests

 https://www.theintelligencer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy