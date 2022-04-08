ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contractor accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from clients, leaving work unfinished

By Logan Reigstad
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison contractor faces a dozen charges after he allegedly stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from clients and left construction work incomplete.

The charges against Michael Anderson, 59, include 10 felonies and two misdemeanors.

According to a criminal complaint, multiple clients hired Anderson, who worked for a firm called Waterstone, to build and renovate homes in the Madison area, paying him tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars for the work. The work was never completed and, in some cases, subcontractors were not paid, leaving property owners on the hook.

The complaint alleges Anderson told multiple clients he was having trouble working because he had late-stage cancer.

Several people came forward to claim Anderson had stolen money from them or failed to pay subcontractors, leading to liens being placed on properties in some cases, with the property owners “double-paying” to get the lien removed and make good with the subcontractors.

A criminal complaint filed in Dane County court shows owners for properties on Knickerbocker Street in Madison, Lake Mendota Drive in Madison, Leonard Street in Madison, Prospect Place in Madison, Fox Hill in Verona, Hoyt Avenue in Madison, St. Cyr Road in Middleton, Middleton Beach Road in Middleton and East Sunset Court in Madison were affected by the alleged fraud.

Online court records show he is set to make an initial appearance in the case on May 2.

