HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — With rain and clouds in the forecast for the upcoming weekend, you might want an excuse to get together with your friends and shop and socialize at a pop-up event. The spring fling pop-up will be held on Sunday April 10 from noon until 4 p.m. at the US Hotel Tavern.

HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO