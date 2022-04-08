Randall Lewis (Bud) Robinson, Jr.

Larry (BJ) Steve Martinez Jr. of Los Sauces was born on February 25, 1969 and returned home February 6, 2022 at the age of 52. He was one of two children born to Tressesa and Larry Martinez Sr. of Los Sauces. Growing up he enjoyed the farm and especially riding horses and dirt bikes. He was not afraid to try anything new from a very young age and was quite the dare devil. He always loved working out and running from a young age and it continued throughout his lifetime. He graduated from Alamosa High School and went on to receive a Business Degree at Adams State College. Although he loved the environment he grew up in, he wanted to explore more of the world and moved to Denver where he spent a majority of his life. He fell in love with Costa Rica. He loved the simplicity and adventures it had to offer such as the beautiful sceneries, beaches, and rain forests. Larry (BJ) is survived by his parents Larry Sr. (Mary) Martinez and Tressesa Salazar Martinez, sister Natalie Chavez, brother-in-law Wayne Crowther, nephews Austin and Donny Chavez, his niece Terese Chavez, uncle Faustin (Bea) Martinez, aunt Janice Valdez, and numerous cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Raymundo (Andrea) Salazar and Faustin Sr. (Sophie) Martinez, cousin Jake Valdez Jr., and uncle Jake Valdez Sr. Arrangements for services are currently pending.

ALAMOSA, CO ・ 27 DAYS AGO