Ruth Davis was announced and honored Tuesday as the 2022 recipient of the Mary L. Thomas Award for Civic Leadership and Community Change by the Spartanburg County Foundation. According to a press release, she is the 14th awardee, recognized for her impact on children, youth, and families over the last year and beyond. In 2021, she spearheaded the effort to lead youth to collect over 500 pounds of food for the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Food pantry when needs for food security were increasing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC ・ 17 DAYS AGO