ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

Carlsbad Flower Fields now in peak bloom

By Hope Sloop
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ENZfs_0f3mCymG00

CARLSBAD, Calif. – The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch are ready to welcome San Diegans as the buds are now in peak bloom!

More than 50 million Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers spread out over 50 acres are available to see at the North County property. The “peak bloom” period can be experienced for roughly the next two weeks from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets are $22 for adults, $20 for seniors 60+ and military, $10 for children 3–10, and free for children under three. Season passes are also available. The flower fields are open through Sunday, May 8 and all tickets must be purchased online, ahead of time, and can be ordered HERE .

Weekend activity: Bootlegger’s tunnel leads from gift shop to sea cave

This year, food vendors at the Flower Fields include Pizza Trolley, Strawberry Shack, Sweet Swirls, The Lemonade Stand and Kettle Kernels. Live performances will be held each Saturday and Sunday through May 8, which is included in the cost of admission.

Can’t make it to the fields? You can also have hand-picked flowers delivered to your door through the “Bring the Flower Fields Home” program, which sends 30 fresh-cut blooms sent to you.

To view a full event calendar, including Easter service and photography workshops, click HERE .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Government
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
City
Carlsbad, CA
KLTV

2022 Azalea & Spring Flower Trail in full bloom

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler’s beautiful historic Azalea District includes 10 miles of residential gardens and historic home sites. Kim and Susan Robinson, from Longview, enjoy the flowers “We have been here two or three times to this particular location, and we don’t know who the lady is whoever it is obviously is very kind to let people in and out of the yard like this it’s a little romantic we’ve been married 40 years,” said Kim Robinson.
TYLER, TX
Daily Mail

Why the Big One could be even BIGGER! Slow-moving central section of 800-mile long San Andreas Fault in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, study shows

A slow-moving central section of the 800-mile San Andreas Fault line in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, according to a new study. Situated between Parkfield and Hollister, the section undergoes aseismic fault, with two sides of the fault moving imperceptibly slowly, releasing stress over...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Blooms#Carlsbad Flower Fields#San Diegans#Giant#Easter#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC Los Angeles

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pizza
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy