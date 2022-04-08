ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Season 3: How to Watch Online for Free

By Latifah Muhammad
Billboard
 3 days ago

Need a laugh? The Emmy-nominated sketch comedy series, A Black Lady Sketch Show , returns for its third season on Friday (April 8).

Robin Thede serves as creator, executive producer, showrunner, writer and star of the series, which will air on HBO and stream on HBO Max . The six-episode season kicks off at 11 p.m. ET.

”Making A Black Lady Sketch Show is a dream come true and I’m honored to continue our incredible series and wonderful partnership with HBO, Issa Rae, JAX Media and our entire producing team,” Thede said after the show was renewed for a third season. “I can’t wait to push the show even further in Season 3 and to keep delivering the laugh out loud content our audience loves to see! I see this show as a budding comedy institution, where Black women can play fully realized, non-stereotypical characters and I am so grateful for the opportunity to continue to create that space for today’s premiere comedians.”

The cast includes Gabrielle Dennis, Ashley Nicole Black and Skye Townsend. Season 3 will feature more than 40 celebrity guest stars, including Ava DuVernay, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Raven-Symoné, Wanda Sykes, David Alan Grier, Kyla Pratt, Jemele Hill, Holly Robinson Peete, Kel Mitchell, Michael Ealy, Wayne Brady, Bob the Drag Queen, Vanessa Williams, Lance Reddick, Loni Love, Cari Champion, Shangela, Trevor Jackson, Tommy Davidson, Jay Pharoah, Jidenna, and Essence Atkins and more.

How to Watch A Black Lady Sketch Show for Free

A Black Lady Sketch Show is an HBO series, which means that if you miss the network premiere, you can always watch it on HBO Max .

Don’t have HBO in your cable plan? There are a few different ways to land a free trial to HBO Max , but before you get started, check here to see if you already have access to HBO Max.

HBO Max starts at $9.99 a month to stream with ads and $14.99 a month for ad-free streaming. The more expensive membership tier comes with a few extra perks such 2022 Warner Bros. movies and you can download up to 30 programs to watch-on the go. You can also stream certain content in 4K UHD. Watch online or from your smart TV, notebook or another device via the HBO Max app.

HBO Max Subscription

$9.99 a month


Buy Now

1

Landing a free trial to HBO Max takes a little digging. Because HBO Max doesn’t have a free trial through the platform (there are episodes that users can stream for free though), you’ll have to go through a third party such as Hulu , Direct TV , or Verizon . Hulu and Verizon offer a free weeklong trial to HBO Max, while AT&T includes free HBO Max with certain Unlimited plans and Direct TV Stream comes with HBO Max for free, depending on the streaming package.

HBO Max is a great standalone platform for cord cutters. The streaming platform is jam packed with original series including Succession , Euphoria , Hacks , The Peacemaker , Love Life , Gossip Girl , The Sex Lives of College Girls , Starstruck , And Just Like That, Minx, Mare of Easttown, and The White Lotus,

