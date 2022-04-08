Colts ‘finalizing’ deal to sign safety Rodney McLeod, per reports

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are finalizing a deal to sign safety Rodney McLeod, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

McLeod is a 10-year veteran who has 123 career starts under his belt, including 13 last season with the Philadelphia Eagles. The 31-year-old recorded 58 total tackles and 2 of his 16 career interceptions in 2021.

His addition brings needed depth to the safety position. Starters Khari Willis and Julian Blackmon battled injuries last year, with Blackmon suffering a season-ending Achilles tear in October. Veteran backup and special teams ace George Odum signed with the San Francisco 49ers last month. Andrew Sendejo, who started 10 games for the Colts in fill-in duty last season, remains unsigned.

McLeod represents Indy’s second free agent signing of the week. The team inked former Chiefs’ safety and core special teamer Armani Watts to a 1-year deal on Tuesday.

