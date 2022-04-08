ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

NY to make it easier to detain people for repeat theft

By MARINA VILLENEUVE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01qJvw_0f3mCX8l00
1 of 8

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and lawmakers were poised Friday to use the state’s $220 billion budget to make it easier for judges to incarcerate certain people awaiting trial.

The Democratic-led Senate and Assembly began taking votes Thursday and Friday on parts of the spending plan, which contains a cornucopia of policy initiatives, including pay bumps for health care and home care workers, and suspending the state’s gas tax through December because of high fuel prices.

Lawmakers were expected to continue debating and voting on budget bills late Friday and likely into Saturday. Hochul, a Democrat, is expected to sign the bills.

Hochul said she doesn’t want to undo a landmark 2019 bail law that did away with pretrial incarceration for people accused of most nonviolent offenses. But she has faced pressure from centrist Democrats and Republicans who want legislative action in response to a rise in violent crime during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The budget released Friday would follow through with Hochul’s proposal to give judges more power to jail people who were repeatedly ticketed for minor theft or property damage offenses.

Judges would have to release people if the court determines the alleged theft is “negligible” and not “in furtherance of other criminal activity.”

The budget bill doesn’t include more sweeping measures proposed by Hochul: She pitched a dangerousness provision that would have put defendants into a “bail or jail category” while allowing judges to consider a defendant’s criminal history and potential for more harm.

Still, criminal justice advocates say the legislation will lead to more poor and minority New Yorkers being held behind bars while awaiting trial.

“Bail-setting in gun cases has actually increased in the last year, and the same is true for so-called ‘repeat offenders,’” said Scott Levy, the managing director of policy with the Bronx Defenders, a legal services organization. “Judges already have broad discretion to set bail in most cases where a person is rearrested.”

New York is also set to add more firearm possession crimes to the list of offenses that could land people who can’t afford bail behind bars.

All told, the changes could lead to about 4,500 more people a year newly exposed to bail, jail or other consequences, according to Zoe Towns, vice president for criminal justice reform at FWD.us, an advocacy organization.

The budget deal would also expand Kendra’s Law, which gives the state the power to order mental health treatment for people perceived to be a threat to themselves or others.

New York passed that law on a trial basis in 1999, when 32-year-old Kendra Webdale was pushed in front of a subway train by a man living with untreated schizophrenia. The law is set to expire June 30, but the budget would extend that expiration to 2027.

If the budget passes, courts could order people to undergo more assisted outpatient treatment if a physician determines their mental illness symptoms substantially increased, and if those symptoms interfere with a major life activity.

That provision would apply to people who finished court-ordered treatment within the last six months.

Harvey Rosenthal, CEO of the New York Association of Psychiatric Rehabilitation Services, said the bill’s language is way too broad and is part of officials’ efforts to equate violence with mental illness.

“It’s a complete violation of rights, and our lawyers will sue and I’m confident we will win,” he said.

___

Associated Press writer Michael R. Sisak contributed to this report

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Disgraced ex-NY Governor Andrew Cuomo is accused by state audit of deliberately excluding 4,000 COVID deaths in nursing homes from totals for 10 MONTHS to make his response look better

Disgraced former Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo's Department of Health deliberately undercounted the number of COVID-19 nursing home deaths by more than 4,000, - and at times by more than 50 percent state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said in an audit released on Tuesday night. Death counts which were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Notorious New York mob hitman Dominic Taddeo who escaped federal custody is caught by US marshals

A New York mob contract killer who escaped federal custody has been caught in Florida after an extensive manhunt.The US Marshals service announced Dominic Taddeo, 64, was arrested without incident around 11am on Monday by its own officials and those from the Florida Caribbean regional fugitive task Force in Hialeah area in the Miami-Dade County, Florida. The arrest came after a week of an extensive manhunt when the Mafia hitman did not return to the facility after an approved medical appointment on 28 March, the US Marshals service said.He was placed on escape status by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.“The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
The Independent

Judge allows Trump Organisation to keep golf course in the Bronx in ruling against NYC

A judge on Friday rejected New York City’s appeal and ruled that the Trump Organisation can continue to operate a city-owned golf course in the Bronx. New York City authorities had ended the organisation’s contract to operate the Ferry Point golf course last February – in the aftermath of the 6 January 2021 Capitol riots. It had said at that time the Trump brand was “synonymous with an insurrection against the federal government”, and thus destroyed the golf course’s ability to draw “professional tournament-quality events”.The city had, around the same time, also cancelled the company’s contracts to run two ice...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Theft#Ap#Democratic#Senate#Assembly#Democrats#Republicans
Fox News

NYC woman charged in Broadway coach's death watched as ambulance arrived at scene, then went into hiding: cops

NEW YORK – The New York woman accused of manslaughter in the unprovoked death of an 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach shook her in court on Tuesday as she was ordered held on $500,000 bail – and sources say will likely be released – despite the fact that prosecutors revealed she watched an ambulance arrive at the scene after the attack but then went into hiding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Former governor Andrew Cuomo releases another TV commercial

(WIVB) – Former New York governor Andrew Cuomo has released a new TV ad, which looks to be another campaign commercial. Local political experts told News 4 that at this point, it’s hard to tell if the former governor ispreparing to run for office, or if this is his way of trying to repair his […]
POLITICS
Fox News

MS-13’s ‘Little Devil’ to stand NY trial in brutal 2017 slayings

A female MS-13 gang member known as "Little Devil" will face trial Monday on charges she helped lure five young men into a savage 2017 ambush that left four of them dead. Leniz Escobar, nicknamed "Diablita," is charged with coaxing the unsuspecting victims — Michael Lopez, Justin Llivicura, Jorge Tigre and Jefferson Villalobos — into a wooded area in Central Islip, where they were beaten and hacked to death by MS-13 gangsters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Law & Crime

‘It’s Just Halo’: 3 Sisters Sentenced to Prison for Conspiracy to Shoot One of Their Ex-Partners Over Child Custody Dispute

Three Oklahoma sisters were recently sentenced to prison over a plot to shoot one of their ex-partners because of a child custody dispute. Tierzah Mapson, 29, gave birth to the child in question in 2013. In 2014, a North Carolina court gave her physical custody with the father granted visitation rights subject to amendment by both parties.
TULSA, OK
WOUB

DeWine signs bill to make it easier for people to carry concealed guns

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — Over the objection of police groups and gun control advocates, Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) has signed into law a bill that would allow Ohioans to carry a concealed gun without first having to obtain a permit or take a training course. DeWine was...
OHIO STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Hochul Launches Website with Resources for Ukrainian People in NY

Governor Kathy Hochul launched a new website containing resources offered by New York State and its partners to help Ukrainian people and their friends and allies in New York. This follows the Governor’s announcement warning consumers about scams and cybersecurity threats amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In an additional show of support, the Governor also announced the Ukrainian flag will be flown on the Capitol building, the Executive Mansion, and the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services headquarters.
HEALTH SERVICES
CBS New York

N.Y. probe seeks documents from tax firm that worked for Trump Organization

Investigators for New York Attorney General Letitia James' probe into Donald Trump and the Trump Organization's finances are seeking documents from a second accounting firm that did work for the company, according to a document filed in a New York State court.On March 10, James' office requested that the Trump Organization provide written consent for the firm RSM US LLP "to disclose tax documents" to the attorney general. It is not clear what work RSM has done for the company, or for how long the firm counted the Trump Organization as a client.A spokesperson for RSM said in an email...
POTUS
AFP

Amazon faces rising union push in United States

Christian Smalls no longer works at Amazon's JFK8 warehouse in New York, but he still sees former colleagues every day at the bus stop as they head into work. "The moment that I stepped through the doors on my first day on the job, I realized that we needed to have change at Amazon," said Thomas, who pointed to safety hazards, unreasonable workloads over a long day and limited break times.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

846K+
Followers
414K+
Post
384M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy