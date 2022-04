Although several Dickinson County offices now are back in the renovated courthouse, other departments are going to wait a little longer. While the top floor of the courthouse is now occupied by the offices that moved in last week, work is still being completed on the main floor and basement. That means the offices temporarily located in the Abilene Civic Center and other locations will not return to the courthouse until early April.

DICKINSON COUNTY, KS ・ 28 DAYS AGO