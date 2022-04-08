ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Stuttgart 0-2 Borussia Dortmund: Julian Brandt is at the double to move visitors back to within six points of Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich

By Julian Bovill For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Borussia Dortmund got their season back on track with a convincing 2-0 away victory at Stuttgart.

Stuttgart, who are a point outside the relegation places having played a game more than Arminia in 16th, offered little and manager Pellegrino Matazarro will be concerned at this late stage in the season.

Dortmund found themselves on the end of an excellent RB Leipzig performance last week but made amends this as Julian Brandt stepped up with goals either side of half-time to pull them further away from Bayer Leverkusen in third.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CwTdh_0f3mAlcT00
Julian Brandt celebrates after putting Borussia Dortmund 1-0 up at Stuttgart

Brandt, who had not initially started the game but was introduced on six minutes after Gio Reyna was forced off with an injury, impressed throughout and was good value for his two goals.

The first was made by Erling Haaland and all Brandt had to do was tap it in. Initially, the flag had gone up for offside but VAR overturned the decision.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F4fgi_0f3mAlcT00
Erling Haaland made the first for Julian Brandt. Dortmund are further secured in second

The German international's second, on 71 minutes, was a much more stylish finish.

Picking the ball up on the edge of the D, Brandt struck the ball to the goalkeeper's left, wrong-footing Florian Muller in the Stuttgart goal in the process.

Dortmund have little chance of challenging Bayern Munich for the title, but will be encouraged after their surrender at home to Leipzig last week.

'The best response you can give to setbacks (like defeat to Leipzig) is to win games,' Brandt said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kx0UX_0f3mAlcT00
Stuttgart were plunged further into trouble by the defeat at the hands of Dortmund

'That's also what goes down well with fans. Unfortunately we have been forced to show such reactions too often. We need to improve that.'

The visitors quickly recovered from the early setback with Raphael Guerreiro hitting the post in the ninth minute before Brandt tapped in for the lead from an Erling Haaland pass in the 12th to score the earliest goal by a substitute in Bundesliga history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ctpj0_0f3mAlcT00
Julian Brandt celebrates his second as Stuttgart players look downtrodden 

'You try to quickly warm up but team mates have little patience at this stage," he said of the early substitution.

'You are then under pressure to get into the game quickly with the first touches.'

IN THIS ARTICLE
