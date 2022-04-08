RAW: WH PRESS BRFG: BIDEN 'JOYFUL' AT KBJ HISTORY

Related
Kamala Harris privately vented about Biden's refusal to publicly support a change to the Senate rules to pass voting-rights protections, book says
An unnamed senator reportedly told the authors of an upcoming book that Harris' frustrations with her portfolio were "up in the stratosphere."
Rep. Jim Clyburn says Hillary Clinton would've won in 2016 if Obama had nominated a Black woman to the Supreme Court
Clyburn argued that a Black female judge being blocked by Senate Republicans would've increased enthusiasm for Clinton's candidacy among Black voters.
President Biden's sister Valerie Biden Owens says Trump "very intent" on bringing her brother down
President Joe Biden's sister Valerie Biden Owens said in an interview Monday that she was not looking forward to her brother running for office in 2020 because she believes former President Donald Trump is "intent" on bringing him down. The first sister, a longtime campaign manager and adviser to Mr....
Vladimir Putin Plans To Attend G-20 Summit Because It's Not About Ukraine, Russian Ambassador Says
Russian ambassador Lyudmila Vorobieva defended the dictator's stance as talks intensified about potentially banning Russia from the economic group.
Fiona Hill warns Trump winning reelection would 'mean the total loss of America's leadership position in the world arena'
Trump had the "narrow goal" of remaining in power "irrespective of what other people wanted," Hill said, comparing him to authoritarians like Putin.
Ukrainian mayor found tortured and executed beside family in shallow grave
The corpses of a missing Ukrainian mayor, her husband, and her child were recovered in a shallow grave, according to recently released images and Ukrainian officials.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy dismisses calls from GOP lawmakers to impeach Biden, saying they won't do it for 'political purposes' like Democrats did with Trump
Trump was impeached in 2019 over charges he withheld aid to Ukraine for personal political gain and in 2021 on charges he incited an insurrection.
Putin's former chief economic advisor says Russia would likely halt the Ukraine war 'within a month or two' if the West slapped a full embargo on Russian oil and gas
In an interview with the BBC, Andrei Illarionov predicted Russia would be spared economic devastation because of the strength of its energy exports.
Tide turns for Trump favorite in key Senate race
North Carolina’s May 17 primary is emerging as a key test of the former president’s clout.
NATO says rumors American commander was captured in Ukraine are false
The rumors that an American NATO officer was captured by Russian forces in Ukraine are false, the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, the headquarters of NATO’s Allied Command Operations, said.
Herschel Walker No-Showed His First Major Debate Saturday
Herschel Walker, the former football star turned political candidate, followed through on his promise this weekend to no-show at the debates for his U.S. Senate race. The first major debate for the Republican U.S. Senate race in Georgia was held on Saturday. Walker was a no-show. “Former football great Herschel...
Putin's former chief economic adviser says the number of Russians living in poverty will probably double, maybe triple, in the wake of the Ukraine war
Nearly 19 million Russians live in poverty but Putin is more concerned with his territorial ambitions, Andrei Illarionov told the BBC.
AOL Corp
New Hunter Biden revelations raise counterintelligence questions
Patrick Ho hardly seemed the profile of a big-time international fixer. A short, pudgy man, affectionately known to friends as “Fat Ping,” Ho had been a Harvard-trained ophthalmologist and a Hong Kong government minister. Yet in the fall of 2017, after landing at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City, he was arrested by FBI agents and charged in an audacious plot to dole out millions of dollars in bribes to African leaders in exchange for major energy contracts that appeared to advance Chinese government interests.
Washington Examiner
Lobby group pushing KBJ closely tied to Biden
A liberal lobby group that led a campaign to bully Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer to quit while pushing federal Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his replacement has close ties to the Biden White House despite claims of ignorance by top Democrats. As key Senate Democrats this week claimed...
House Democrats press Biden to revive climate talks
A suite of House Democrats are urging President Biden to revive efforts to salvage major clean energy investment legislation by resuming talks on his stalled domestic spending and tax package. Driving the news: "The more than $555 billion in climate investments in the House-passed Build Back Better Act can serve...
Dozens of Republicans call for Garland to appoint Hunter Biden special counsel
Nearly 100 House Republicans are calling upon Attorney General Merrick Garland to appoint a special counsel to handle the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden.
Washington Post
Zelensky presses Biden to increase economic pressure on Moscow, expand sanctions
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday asked President Biden to broaden America’s economic campaign against Russia, telling the U.S. president that more should be done to cut off Russia from international trade, according to two people familiar with the phone call. Zelensky has been grateful and supportive of the...
thecheyennepost.com
Rep. Liz Cheney, challenger Harriet Hageman smash fundraising records
Both Rep. Liz Cheney and challenger Harriet Hageman broke their previous fundraising records in the first quarter of 2022, with Hageman surpassing the million-dollar mark and Cheney almost reaching $3 million. The Hageman campaign nearly tripled its fundraising from one quarter to the next: In the first quarter of this...
Marjorie Taylor Greene defends Jan 6 because it ‘only happened one time’ as she berates journalist on video
Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene criticised the media attention on the 6 January Capitol insurrection, arguing that it “only happened one time”.On Sunday, Ms Greene tweeted a video of herself berating NBC News journalist Scott Wong as he asked her about the 2021 riot.“Do you think it was a mistake for [House Republican Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy to remove all of the Republicans on the January 6 committee once [Speaker Nancy] Pelosi took off [Illinois Representative] Jim Banks and [Ohio Representative] Jim Jordan?” Mr Wong asked.“The American people are fed up with this over-dramatisation of a riot that...
WDIO-TV
Biden presses China's Xi on Russia support
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping spoke Friday for nearly two hours via a video call as the White House looks to deter Beijing from providing military or economic assistance for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. China’s Foreign Ministry was the first to issue a...
Wyoming News
