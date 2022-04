PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Law enforcement in Pennsylvania is stepping up patrols to catch drunk drivers on Saint Patrick’s Day. CBS3 was at the Upland Borough Police Department on Monday for the announcement of the “St. Patrick’s Day Impaired Driving Initiative.” “PennDOT will fund police to conduct extra enforcement on the roadways to target impaired drivers. Throughout the celebration, they will be on heightened alert and ready to stop and arrest an impaired driver. So if you’re under the influence, you will be pulled,” Krys Johnson with PennDOT said. Officials urged people to plan ahead, and have a safe way to get home if they’re celebrating.

UPLAND, PA ・ 28 DAYS AGO