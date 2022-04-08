NBA Odds: Hornets vs. Bulls prediction, odds and pick – 4/8/2022

The Los Angeles Lakers’ 2021-22 season is over far sooner than anyone expected, as the team was eliminated from playoff contention and failed to secure a spot in the play-in tournament. To say that the Lakers’ 2021-22 season was disappointing would be perhaps the understatement of the year. A roster with future Hall of Famer LeBron James, superstar big man Anthony Davis and star guard Russell Westbrook had championship aspirations entering the season but often played like a team headed for the draft lottery. Now, an offseason bound to be filled with change awaits. James was asked about where he thinks the team must improve and answered how many might expect, saying they must get better on offense and defense while getting younger. Then, the Lakers star was questioned on if he believes the season was a failure. His response was particularly eye-opening, per ClutchPoints reporter Michael Corvo.

