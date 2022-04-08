ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Doss Is Your Favorite DJ's Favorite DJ

By Matt Moen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's Saturday night in Times Square. The usual throngs of tourists are milling about, gawking at the multi-story LED screens, pouring out of the latest Broadway adaptation of some beloved Disney property with arms full of shopping bags from M&M World weaving in and out of mangy knockoff Elmo mascots and...

Pop Music Is Orchid's Religion

It takes a rare performer to keep your attention for three minutes straight in only one take. For Orchid’s new music video, “Like Thunder” the Glasgow-born and London-based artist submerges herself into a tropical swimming pool and stays there for the duration of the track — splashing around in clothes, her movements following the track’s ebb and flow.
MUSIC
Bishop Briggs Is Reborn

Story by Sandra Song / Photography by Brian Ziff / Styling by Monica Murillo / Hair by Natalie Castillo / Makeup by Rya Ramirez. In astrology, the sign of Scorpio contains a dual meaning. On one hand, scorpions are considered a harbinger of death, sex and transformation; a sting powerful enough to kill a human being within minutes and a mating ritual that results in the male’s death but the beginning of a new generation. At same time, the scorpion is also a devoted and protective mother, which makes them influential symbols of female power, maternal love and rebirth, meaning a pregnant Bishop Briggs and I immediately start talking about her star sign, the baby’s due date and, of course, the giant scorpion tattoo covering her entire left shin.
ASTRONOMY
Backstage With Tate McRae on Tour

After teasing her millions of fans on TikTok for months, Tate McRae has finally announced the release date and title of her major label debut, i used to think i could fly, out May 27 off RCA Records. The 18-year-old Calgary native has already released several songs from the LP — ”feel like shit” and “she’s all i wanna be” — establishing the singer as a rising voice for her generation.
CELEBRITIES
Getting Ready With Snoh Aalegra for the Grammys

Swedish-Iranian singer Snoh Aalegra attended her first Grammy Awards in Las Vegas over the weekend where she was nominated twice, including Best R&B Album for Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies which came out last summer. The LA-based performer, who's currently in the middle of her North American tour, took PAPER behind the scenes of her getting ready for the big day.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Jack Harlow's Unreleased Single Is Already Viral

Ahead of the official release, Jack Harlow goes viral with his new song. With “First Class,” the artist takes notes from Fergie’s iconic 2006 hit, “Glamorous,” infusing its chorus with Harlow’s own ad-libs. What comes of this mash-up is a certified banger. While the...
CELEBRITIES
Kendall Jenner Says She 'Always Had a Feeling' Kourtney Kardashian Would End Up with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's family has long been supportive of Travis Barker — but perhaps one member even more so than the rest. On Wednesday, while discussing her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to PEOPLE that her sisters — namely Kendall Jenner — pushed "for years" to have her take the next step in her friendship with Barker, 46.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Willow Smith Performs Live on Show That Made Father a Laughingstock Again

On her return to Saturday Night Live, Camila Cabello brought a guest with her. A very famous, controversial singer today because of her father. The Grammy Award nominee, 25, performed "Psychofreak" with Willow Smith, who is featured on the music video herself. Camila Cabello has returned as musical guest on SNL this weekend during an episode hosted by Jake Gyllenhaal.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critics Claiming She Holds Daughter True "Too Much"

Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True FLAUNTS Glam Makeup. Don't mess with Khloe Kardashian when it comes to her parenting skills. During the April 7 red carpet premiere event of her family's new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, the 37-year-old star was photographed holding her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson—who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson—in her arms, prompting criticism from fans.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ireland Baldwin shares reaction to father Alec having seventh baby with wife Hilaria: ‘None of my business’

Ireland Baldwin has candidly shared her thoughts regarding the news that her father Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin are expecting their seventh child together.Ireland, 26, addressed the pregnancy news, and those who are “alarmingly obsessed” with her father and his family in a lengthy post shared to Instagram on Thursday, in which she revealed that she gets “countless messages” from people about the actor.“I get countless messages from people who are kind of alarmingly obsessed with my father and his family. I think a lot of people assume my take on any of this, well here it is...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Beatrice surprises royal fans in striking sheer lace dress

Embarking on a rare night out, Princess Beatrice surprised royal fans on Friday evening after she was spotted heading to Harry's Bar in London. Pictured meeting a friend for dinner, the Queen's granddaughter looked oh-so-chic as she stepped out in a stunning sheer lace dress by Hill House. In new photos published by Mail Online, Princess Beatrice was seen embracing her friend outside the ultra-exclusive restaurant in Mayfair.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
MSCHF and The Weeknd Collaborate on Razor Sharp Release

Hot on the heels of the news that he's set to co-headline this year's Coachella alongside Swedish House Mafia, The Weeknd is back with an unconventional new collab that that might be the artist's edgiest release to date. While the teaser trailer and promotional imagery show the product being used...
BROOKLYN, NY
S.G. Goodman Is Ready to Feel the Love in Her New Video

S.G. Goodman is ready to feel the love on "All My Love Is Coming Back to Me." With influences ranging from garage rock to post-punk to Appalachian folk, the Kentucky-raised indie rocker has drawn plenty of critical attention for her gripping songwriting that is as contemplative as it is captivating. While she's known for her pensive compositions featuring poignant lyrics about trauma, politics and queerness, "All My Love Is Coming Back to Me" is a hopeful, starry-eyed song about embracing love. And needless to say, it's a far cry from Goodman's typical meditations on heartbreak and loss, which some could view as an optimistic reorientation of her usual ruminations on the impact of love.
CELEBRITIES
Camila Cabello Served High Fashion Looks for 'Familia' TikTok Concert

Camila Cabello debuted her third studio album, Familia, via a TikTok live stream on Thursday night — and she did so wearing a familia of major designers. High fashion met high tech during the immersive digital concert, which combined XR technology with real sets to create graphic backdrops inspired by Cabello’s Latinx heritage and love of Alice in Wonderland. As the Grammy-nominated singer moved through each room, performing new songs from her third studio album for the first time, her wardrobe shifted through a rotation of high-end designers, with Mugler, Saint Laurent, Carolina Herrera, and Ronald van der Kemp making appearances.
BEAUTY & FASHION

