Doss Is Your Favorite DJ's Favorite DJ

Story by Sandra Song / Photography by Brian Ziff / Styling by Monica Murillo / Hair by Natalie Castillo / Makeup by Rya Ramirez. In astrology, the sign of Scorpio contains a dual meaning. On one hand, scorpions are considered a harbinger of death, sex and transformation; a sting powerful enough to kill a human being within minutes and a mating ritual that results in the male’s death but the beginning of a new generation. At same time, the scorpion is also a devoted and protective mother, which makes them influential symbols of female power, maternal love and rebirth, meaning a pregnant Bishop Briggs and I immediately start talking about her star sign, the baby’s due date and, of course, the giant scorpion tattoo covering her entire left shin.
