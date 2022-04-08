ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Harry Maguire Could Lose Manchester United Captaincy Under Erik Ten Hag

By Alex Wallace
 3 days ago

Manchester United could have a new captain on the pitch next season as reports have emerged that Erik Ten Hag will want to select his own captain when given the job at the club.

According to a report Ten Hag would like to appoint his own captain next season which would likely see Harry Maguire lose the armband.

A number of United players have been hinted at by supporters as the next possible captain of the Red Devils including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes.

Ten Hag is said to want major control at United if he lands the job the summer which would see him make a number of huge decisions ahead of the new season and beyond.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Ten Hag has expressed his desire to appoint a new first team captain with Ronaldo and Fernandes being the most likely candidates.

Fernandes has work the armband on a number of occasions for United as well as Ronaldo being a captain at both club and international level.

