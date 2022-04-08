Traffic Alert

STERLING (CBS) — A car landed on its roof in Sterling after falling from an upper level parking area and hitting a building Tuesday morning. Sterling police said they received the 911 call at about 11:30 a.m. and responded to 50 Leominster Road, where they found the upside-down vehicle. First responders were able to free the driver, who was conscious and alert at the time. She refused medical treatment at the scene. The car that landed on its roof in Sterling (Photo credit: Sterling police) A towing company was able to lift the damaged car back up to the upper level and removed it.

STERLING, MA ・ 12 MINUTES AGO