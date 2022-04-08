ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roger Franklin Denham, 78

By Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 3 days ago

Roger Franklin Denham, 78, of Windsor, IL passed away at 1:00 a.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL. Roger was born on February 18, 1944, in Windsor, the son of Franklin “Gene” and Mary (Deckard) Denham....

Effingham Radio

Robert “Bob” Harold Lewis, 80

Robert ‘Bob’ Harold Lewis, 80, of Effingham, IL passed away on March 20th after a lengthy fight with Parkinson’s Disease. Bob was born on September 25, 1941 in Vincennes, IN to Harold J ‘Dutch’ and Estella (Weiler) Lewis. His sister Mary joined the family 7 years later. He graduated from Lawrenceville Township High School (1959) and joined the National Guard while attending Eastern Illinois University. He married Trudy Laughlin of Bridgeport, IL on May 13th, 1967. They had three children. Bob and Trudy moved several times throughout their marriage before settling in Effingham, where Bob worked at John Boos & Company and retired as the VP of Finance in 2003. Prior residences included Evansville IN, Jasper IN, McAllen TX, & Mt. Carmel IL.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham Radio

Monday Police Blotter

Effingham Police arrested 43 year old Gary E. Courtney of Chicago Heights, IL for an Effingham County warrant for receive/possess/sell a stolen vehicle. Gary was taken to the Effingham County jail. Effingham Police arrested 40 year old Dustin A. Hall of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Crisis Nursery Of Effingham County Hosting “Stuff The Truck” Donate-A-Thon In Partnership With HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital

HSHS St. Anthony’s Health Center, 900 West Temple Ave., Serving as Donation Drop-off Site. Each year since Crisis Nursery of Effingham County was founded five years ago, they have recognized Child Abuse Prevention Month in April and undertaken efforts each year to bring attention to this important social issue.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Angelo Luis Molina, Sr., 78

Angelo Luis Molina, Sr., 78, of Sailor Springs passed away at 5:06 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at his home. Angelo was born on February 10, 1944, in Jayuya, Puerto Rico, the son of Juan and Iris (Rivera) Molina. He married Lois Busse, on August 14, 1982, in Newton, and they shared 39 years of marriage. Angelo worked many various jobs over the years, some being a construction worker and building cabinets, and had worked for the water department in Dietrich for several years. Mr. Molina was a former member of the Flora Eagles, and had formerly attended the First Baptist Church in Newton. He had many different hobbies and things he loved to do in life with some having been an avid fisherman, playing pool, he loved to wood work, watching a good western on TV, and building a good bon fire. His favorite activity was visiting with others, he was a very social person, and had a huge love for all his family.
SAILOR SPRINGS, IL
Effingham Radio

David S. Lustig, 83

David S. Lustig, 83, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Evergreen Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Effingham. Memorial services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022 prior to the service at the funeral home.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham Radio

Jaymie Lorraine Rauch, 67

Jaymie Lorraine Rauch, 67 of Beecher City, IL passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, April 1, 2022. Cremation rites were accorded by Jaymie’s wishes and a Celebration of Life will follow at a later date. Jaymie was born October 27, 1954 in Joliet IL. She...
BEECHER CITY, IL
Effingham Radio

Linda Kay Worton, 78

Linda Kay Worton, age 78, of Wheeler, Illinois, passed away at 5:04 PM – Saturday, April 2, 2022, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Illinois. Funeral services celebrating Linda’s life will be held at 3:00 PM – Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Dieterich, Illinois, with Dallas Bear officiating. Burial will be in the Wheeler Cemetery in Wheeler, Illinois. Visitation will be held 1 hour before the service. In loving memory of Linda, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
WHEELER, IL
Effingham Radio

Crossroads Bank Welcomes Jeff Pryor To Its Board Of Directors

Jeffrey S. Pryor was recently elected to Crossroads Bank’s Board of Directors. “We’re proud to welcome Jeff to the Crossroads Bank Board of Directors,” said William Austin, Chair of Crossroads Bank’s Board of Directors. “With over 25 years of leadership experience – in addition to his strong business acumen – Jeff will add immense value to the future of Crossroads Bank.”
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham Radio

Thomas E. Eaton, Jr., 55

Thomas E. Eaton, Jr age 55, of Newton, Illinois, passed away at 10:22 PM – Monday, April 4, 2022, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. A reception celebrating the life of Tom will be begin at 3:00 PM on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Newton Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) 106 North Van Buren Street, Newton, Illinois. In loving memory of Tom, memorials may be made to the Meyer Funeral Home, and can be mailed to the family: Courtney Eaton, PO Box 302, Newton, Illinois 62448. to help the family with expenses. Arrangements are under the care of the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois. The obituary can be viewed and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.
NEWTON, IL
Effingham Radio

Gwendolyn Edna Volts Merry, 98

Gwendolyn Edna Volts Merry, 98, of Effingham, passed away at 2:15 p.m. Monday, April 4, 2022 at Willowbrook Memory Support of Effingham. Gwendolyn was born August 5, 1923, in Effingham, only child of Roscoe Karl “RK” and Margaret (Humes) Volts. She married Merrill Dean “Bud” Merry on January 23, 1943, in St. Louis, Missouri. He preceded her in death on October 24, 1962.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham Radio

Milie Irene Monical, 92

Milie Irene Monical, 92, of Kinmundy passed away at 1:43 p.m. Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. Milie was born on May 11, 1929, in Centralia, the daughter of William Izer and Minnie Rosa (Borgwardt) Beck. She married William Jacob Monical on February 9, 1950, in Bloomington, Illinois and they shared 27 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on April 1, 1977. Milie was a homemaker, and in her later years worked at the Kinmundy-Alma School District. Mrs. Monical was a lifetime member of the Brown Christian Church, where she had been a Sunday School teacher at for over 35 years. She loved to sew and crochet, and work on word searches. Her biggest love in life was her family, she cared deeply for her children and grandchildren.
KINMUNDY, IL

