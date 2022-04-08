Roger Franklin Denham, 78

Angelo Luis Molina, Sr., 78, of Sailor Springs passed away at 5:06 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at his home. Angelo was born on February 10, 1944, in Jayuya, Puerto Rico, the son of Juan and Iris (Rivera) Molina. He married Lois Busse, on August 14, 1982, in Newton, and they shared 39 years of marriage. Angelo worked many various jobs over the years, some being a construction worker and building cabinets, and had worked for the water department in Dietrich for several years. Mr. Molina was a former member of the Flora Eagles, and had formerly attended the First Baptist Church in Newton. He had many different hobbies and things he loved to do in life with some having been an avid fisherman, playing pool, he loved to wood work, watching a good western on TV, and building a good bon fire. His favorite activity was visiting with others, he was a very social person, and had a huge love for all his family.

SAILOR SPRINGS, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO