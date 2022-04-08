UPDATE: Teen injured in Dayton shooting; Police investigating

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 6 p.m.:

Police are investigating a shooting in the area of Wesleyan MetroPark Friday evening.

The shooting happened near the park and Princeton Drive just before 4 p.m.

A 911 caller told dispatchers that they believed a female had been shot, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Police on scene said a teenage girl was shot in the leg after an altercation happened between the victim and someone police said knew her.

The teen was transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police had two juvenile males detained on scene for questioning.

The incident remains under investigation.

