Verify | Yes, credit scores, as people know them today, were invented in 1989

According to a recent survey LendingTree revealed today, 65% of respondents think carrying a balance on a credit card will improve their credit scores. Furthermore, 35% of respondents aren't aware of their credit card's interest rate. Combined, these two factors can have a detrimental effect on both credit scores and...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Talking about credit isn’t the most exciting topic but it sure is important, because your credit score dictates so many of life's major decisions. If your credit is less than stellar, there are some steps you can take right now to fix it so you aren't held back in the future. Before you improve your credit score, you have to know what's impacting it.
WASHINGTON — According to AAA, the national average for gas is still hovering around $4.25 a gallon. Now, some transportation companies have added fuel surcharges to help cover the rising cost of gas. Uber just announced a $0.45 to $0.55 per ride surcharge. Lyft, an extra 55 cents surcharge....
WASHINGTON — Shivonne Odom cried on her lunch break once she heard the news from her doctor that she had alopecia. Odom first grew concerned about the possibility of having alopecia after her hairdresser became concerned about her scalp health while doing her hair. Odom’s hairdresser noticed a dime-sized portion of her hair in the crown area of her scalp was a different texture than other areas.
I went to brunch last weekend and, when the server handed us the bill, she said a 20% service fee was added to cover her benefits and health insurance, but that it was not a tip. I am absolutely supportive of paying restaurant and waitstaff a living wage and they...
Comments / 0