ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Smash-Hit Musical “Hamilton” May Be Sold Out Online, but There Are Still Lottery Seats Available

By Andi Prewitt
WWEEK
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you waited to purchase Hamilton tickets, at this point you’re pretty much out of luck. There are no longer any seats available on the Portland’5 Centers for the Arts website. But there is one last option for die-hard Lin-Manuel Miranda fans. Broadway in Portland and show...

www.wweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTVCFOX

Man finds forgotten lottery ticket from Christmas, wins $8.9M

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (KVAL) — Wilbur Brown gathered with friends at an Oregon lodge on Christmas Eve. When one of his friends bought a “26 for $25” Megabucks ticket, Brown took notice. The option lets people buy a single Megabucks ticket for 26 consecutive drawings for just $25.
OREGON STATE
K92.3

The Musical ‘Hamilton’ is Coming to Iowa This Spring

There are a few award-winning musicals to enjoy here in Iowa this spring and summer!. When it comes to Broadway, the musical Hamilton is definitely one of the most popular shows of the last decade. Since premiering Off-Broadway back in 2015, it has received endless recognition and has won a TON of awards. According to Wikipedia:
IOWA STATE
WISH-TV

Hoosier Lottery to honor 632 fast-play tickets sold mistakenly as winners

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Hoosier Lottery will honor winners of a flawed fast-play game that was shut down Sunday hours after it began issuing tickets. The decision to honor the winning tickets came in a Friday afternoon news release. A total of 632 tickets were sold in the $20 Golden Jackpot Fast Play instant-win game, the lottery had said in a Monday news release.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Narcity

BC Lotto Winners Went To Walmart To Buy Their Grandchild A Swimsuit & Left With $675K

A B.C. couple won the lottery after stopping by Walmart to pick up their granddaughter a swimsuit. They walked out of the store with a lotto ticket worth $675,000. The couple, Shari and Dean Rainkie, is from Chilliwack and bought the winning lotto ticket at the Eagle Landing Parkway Walmart. They played the Set for Life lottery game, which Shari said is her favourite.
LOTTERY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Hamilton
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
Daily Voice

$10K Lottery Winner Sold In Hudson County

A New Jersey Lottery ticket good for $10,000 was sold in Hudson County.The third-tier prizewinning ticket from the Friday, March 18, Mega Millions drawing was sold at Garden State News in Union City.The winning numbers were: 02, 06, 25, 40, and 45. The Gold Mega Ball was 05, and the Megaplier Multi…
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
The Oregonian

Portland’s huge mansions for sale: What kind of homes with space can you get for $8 million or less?

How much space do you need to be comfortable? In Portland, there’s a wide range of homes for sale, from a 368-square-foot studio with a Murphy bed (listed at $175,000) in the Cardinell View Lofts near Portland State University to almost 10,000 square feet of living space inside a century-old Georgian-Colonial Revival-style mansion on lofty Southwest Vista Avenue, listed at $3.2 million.
PORTLAND, OR
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon, is the largest and most populated city in Oregon. Called the City of Roses for its ideal climate for growing roses, Oregon is full parks and gardens to visit. This includes the International Rose Test Garden, which ties into its nickname. Some other things Portland has plenty of art institutions, museums, shopping, and plenty of places to eat.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lottery#Mobile#Centers For The Arts
kmvt

Gifted lottery scratch ticket from mom cashes for $1M prize

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - A Massachusetts man got rewarded in a big way for helping his mother with her vehicle. Kyle Avery recently won a $1 million prize thanks to a $1,000,000 Winter Winnings lottery scratch ticket that was purchased at a convenience store in Wilbraham, according to Massachusetts Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja.
LOTTERY
WXII 12

Greensboro: Tanger Center announces lottery to win 'Hamilton' tickets

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lottery tickets are now available for performances of "Hamilton" in Greensboro. The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will host the touring cast of the award-winning Broadway musical from April 6 to April 24. People can enter a digital lottery to win $10 tickets for every performance. Usually, tickets for the show start at $49.
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Google
WSAW

Tickets still available for Monday’s Carole King Musical at Grand Theater

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tickets are still available for Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Monday night at the Grand Theater in Wausau. The Carole King Musical tells the Tony and Grammy Award-winning story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.
WAUSAU, WI
WWEEK

Here Are 16 New Metro-Area Taprooms We’re Most Excited to Visit

4513 SE 41st Ave., 13thmoongravitywell.com. 4-11:13 pm Tuesday-Thursday, 1:30-11:13 pm Friday-Sunday. Ari Moss was taken with the culture of the Netherlands, particularly the beer bars, which is why he named his nanobrewery 13th Moon Brouwerij (Dutch for brewery). You can find his beer at this cozy, dimly lit wood-paneled taproom, which opened last spring and shares the 13th Moon name, along with beer and cider made by other small-scale producers. It’s the kind of place where it’s easy to fall into friendly conversations at the bar, and Moss enjoys talking about his business and what makes it special. There is a Mexican food truck in the parking lot, or you can bring your own snacks. Keep an eye out for Bamberg’s legendary Schlenkerla Rauchbier, which is occasionally on tap. DON SCHEIDT.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Craft Beer Isn’t for Everyone. More for Me!

For many of us, part of the appeal of living in the Northwest is the commitment to craft industries. And nowhere is that attitude more prevalent than the taphouses, pubs and bottle shops of greater Portland, many of which are rounded up in this week’s issue of WW. But...
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy