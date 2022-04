Thursday, rain continues through the early morning hours and quickly dries out by the afternoon. Unfortunately we don’t shake the clouds completely but we will definitely get some sun. We will remain breezy through much of the day, and will spend most of it cooling off as well as winds begin to shift more out of the north. We will be a bit cooler with highs stuck in the 50s throughout much of the day.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO