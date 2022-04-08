ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

EXCLUSIVE: Ceelo Green Gets Candid About His Career On Upcoming Episode Of Uncensored On TV One

By India Monee&#039;, Justin Thomas
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FnwYM_0f3m8Y3R00

Ceelo Green will be on this Sunday’s episode of TV One’s Uncensored getting candid about his career. He discussed his journey from Goodie Mob, to Gnarls Barkley, and his solo career as CeeLo Green. He hopes that fans learn more about him as an artist and his journey. Coming up, the artist plans to come to new heights in his career with music cataloging, marketing, and management.

Hear a bit of CeeLo’s career and get insight into his Uncensored episode.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ceelo Green
Person
Rickey Smiley
Power 93.7 WBLK

T.I. Denies Calling Comedian Lauren Knight a Bitch, Knight Shares Proof That He Did

T.I. has come out and denied calling comedian Lauren Knight a "bitch" during a verbal altercation onstage, but the comic apparently has receipts proving otherwise. In the wake of a spat on Monday night (April 4) between Tip and Knight, in which the Atlanta rapper was seen on video confronting the comedian over a joke she made about sexual assault allegations against the rapper and his wife, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, T.I. hit up Instagram Live to make a case to his 14.2 million followers that he never referred to Knight as a "bitch."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uncensored
CinemaBlend

Nick Cannon Opens Up About His Talk Show Getting Canceled After Only One Season

It was undoubtedly a disappointment when Nick Cannon learned that his self-titled daytime talk show was getting the ax after just one season. The host has gone through a lot, both professionally and personally, since the premiere of Nick Cannon in September 2021, and he’s used the platform as a way to connect with his audience and work through some of those life events. He doesn't seem to be taking the loss too hard, however, if his comments on a recent episode were any indication.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Bay News 9

Lizzo teases new album, new show at SXSW

AUSTIN, Texas — One of the largest venues at SXSW wasn’t big enough to accommodate everyone who wanted to see three-time Grammy-award-winning superstar Lizzo. The line outside the Convention Center’s Ballroom D stretched down a long hallway, out the door, down one set of steps and up another, and still there were fans who couldn’t get in to see the 33-year-old singer’s keynote talk Sunday.
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

Steve Harvey Gets Candid About How All His Hard Work For The Past Decade Ties Back To Getting Screwed Out Of Millions

Steve Harvey is one of the hardest working entertainers in television, between his talk show and numerous hosting gigs. And that’s not counting his years as a stand-up comic and television and film actor. While many fans admire the Family Feud host’s work ethic, that demanding work might have more to do with a financial setback he faced a few years back.
MUSIC
Hypebae

Cardi B Delivers Mellow Bars in Summer Walker and SZA's "No Love (Extended)"

Summer Walker and SZA‘s “No Love (Extended)” track and music video featuring Cardi B are finally here. The “WAP” rapper took to Twitter last week to announce her appearance in the song. “If you’re going through a breakup, but you still low-key want the d*ck, [you're] going to relate to this verse,” she said. “I’m so proud of myself. I stepped out my element,” she continued.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critics Claiming She Holds Daughter True "Too Much"

Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True FLAUNTS Glam Makeup. Don't mess with Khloe Kardashian when it comes to her parenting skills. During the April 7 red carpet premiere event of her family's new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, the 37-year-old star was photographed holding her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson—who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson—in her arms, prompting criticism from fans.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Chloe Bailey dances in 'Treat Me' music video

April 8 (UPI) -- Chloe Bailey is back with new music. The 23-year-old singer, a member of the music duo Chloe x Halle, released a single and music video for the solo song "Treat Me" on Friday. The "Treat Me" video was partially filmed in black and white. The video...
MUSIC
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy