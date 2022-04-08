Grand Forks City Auditor rejects Fufeng petition

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver’s City Council will decide whether to remove subpoena power from the city auditor during its regularly-scheduled meeting on Monday. The bill originally gave the city auditor that authority passed in 2021. (credit: CBS) It included a provision that allowed record-holders to arrange for documents to be examined onsite, as opposed to copies being made and taken offsite. City Auditor Tim O’Brien didn’t approve of that provision and sued the city council over the issue on March 3. The council said they offered O’Brien a chance to be part of the developing measure. O’Brien said he offered solutions but the council didn’t accept them. Now, the city council is voting on repealing the ordinance in its entirety to avoid a court battle.

DENVER, CO ・ 28 DAYS AGO