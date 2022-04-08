ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

Grand Forks City Auditor rejects Fufeng petition

By Ryan Janke
kfgo.com
 3 days ago

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Despite having a legal number of signatures, the Grand Forks Auditor’s Office has ruled that the petition on the Fufeng project...

Comments / 0

KNOX News Radio

GF Fufeng petitions still making the rounds

Supporters of a petition effort to place the proposed Fufeng corn milling plant on the ballot in Grand Forks face a pending deadline for collecting signatures. Organizers are using signs and mass mailings to encourage more people to put their name on the dotted line. The group needs to collect...
GRAND FORKS, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Grand Forks officer won't be disciplined for unauthorized commercial

(Grand Forks, ND) -- A Grand Forks police officer won't be disciplined for acting in a commercial without prior authorization. Officer Brian Samson appears in the McLaughlin's RV and Marine video as a uniformed Grand Forks officer who pretends to arrest a man for selling campers "too low" and for "stealing from the company." The commercial was taped during the Grand Forks Men's Show at the Alerus Center, where the police department had a promotion and recruitment display.
GRAND FORKS, ND
Grand Forks Herald

East Grand Forks City Council members approve new ward map

EAST GRAND FORKS – A new ward map was approved by East Grand Forks City Council members during Tuesday’s council meeting. The redistricting process comes after the release of the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The city’s population of 9,176 needs to be equally divided into five wards.
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
CBS Denver

Denver City Council To Vote On City Auditor’s Subpoena Power

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver’s City Council will decide whether to remove subpoena power from the city auditor during its regularly-scheduled meeting on Monday. The bill originally gave the city auditor that authority passed in 2021. (credit: CBS) It included a provision that allowed record-holders to arrange for documents to be examined onsite, as opposed to copies being made and taken offsite. City Auditor Tim O’Brien didn’t approve of that provision and sued the city council over the issue on March 3. The council said they offered O’Brien a chance to be part of the developing measure. O’Brien said he offered solutions but the council didn’t accept them. Now, the city council is voting on repealing the ordinance in its entirety to avoid a court battle.
DENVER, CO

