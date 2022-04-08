ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadillac, MI

Two Cadillac Men Arrested for Larceny Charges After Fleeing from Troopers

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2alW_0f3m828g00
Tyron Demetrius Slusser

Two Cadillac men were arrested early Friday morning by Michigan State Police (MSP).

At approximately 1:35 a.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post attempted to stop a car for multiple violations on Simons Street near Crippen in Cadillac. The car the two 19-year-old men were in crashed as they attempted to flee.

According to MSP, the car sped off, drove over a curb and crashed into a chain link fence and trampoline in the yard of a house on Crippen Street after troopers tried to execute a traffic stop.

The driver, Tyron Demetrius Slusser, tried to run from the crash but was arrested. The passenger, Gaven Noah-Ryan Hawk, was arrested without incident.

Upon further investigation, troopers discovered the two men had been stealing items from vehicles in the Cadillac area. The owners of the stolen items were identified and had their property returned to them.

Slusser has been arraigned on one count of Flee & Elude Third Degree, one count Resisting & Obstructing Police Officer and two counts Larceny less than $200.

Hawk has been arraigned on two counts of Larceny less than $200.

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Cadillac Woman Arrested on Multiple Drug Charges

A 25-year-old Cadillac woman has been arrested for operating under the influence of meth among other drug charges, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, deputies from the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to southbound US-131 near 13 Mile Road in Big Rapids Township on a report of a car driving all over the roadway.
CADILLAC, MI
WWMT

High-speed chase ends in crash, two arrested

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Two suspects involved in a car chase with Michigan State Police troopers in Muskegon County Thursday have been arrested on felony charges. The driver, a 22-year-old woman from Lansing and a 24-year-old Muskegon man who was in the passenger seat were arrested, according to police.
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
13 WHAM

Man trampled by cows on LeRoy farm

Genesee County, N.Y. — A man is in critical condition after he was trampled by cows in Leroy. This happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday near Oatka Trail. LeRoy Police say the 38-year-old man was trying to move about 20 cows from one location to another on a property.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cadillac, MI
Cadillac, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Cars
Cadillac, MI
Cars
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WDVM 25

Police warn of new phone scam after 2 Troopers killed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvanians are being warned of a phone scam that is pretending to raise money for the families of two troopers killed Monday in a crash on Interstate 95. Pennsylvania State Troopers Association (PSTA) President David Kennedy warned about scammers reaching out to pretend to raise the money for the families of […]
HARRISBURG, PA
The Oakland Press

Life sentence dropped for man who killed young engineer for his car at 16

At age 16, Akil Logan of Pontiac had a plan to arrive in style at an upcoming high school dance. The plan: Steal a car to his liking — and maybe shoot the owner to get it. So he and a few friends took a ride to Southfield to carry out that plan. It went down in the parking lot of a Farmer Jack grocery store on Telegraph Road, on Oct. 6, 1995.
PONTIAC, MI
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Police Need Your Help To Find This Biker Gang

The Carleton, Michigan Police Department needs your help identifying the members of the Iron Coffins motorcycle club who beat up a man at Wolf's Den Bar so badly that he needed 28 staples in his head and is suffering from seizures. The Carleton Police Department sent out a press release...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cadillac#Michigan State Police#Msp#Flee Elude Third Degree
SCDNReports

Michigan Man Arrested After Being Stopped for Driving 111 Miles per Hour

Michigan Man Arrested After Being Stopped for Driving 111 Miles per HourGetty Images. A traffic stop by Indiana State Police Trooper Jesse Reason led to the arrest of Corey Bland Jr, 20, Benton Harbor, MI. Bland was incarcerated in the Fulton County Jail to face criminal charges for dealing cocaine with enhancing circumstances (firearm), possession of marijuana, and possession of a handgun after being deemed a serious violent felon. Bland was also issued a citation for driving 111 miles per hour in a posted 60 miles per hour zone and driving a vehicle having never received a driver’s license.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WDTV

Two men arrested on murder charges

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Two men have been charged in connection with a murder that happened Sunday morning. Charleston Police Department says Keyshawnta St. John was found dead in his home with multiple gunshot wounds. It happened in the 1800 block of Bigley Avenue in Charleston, West Virginia, just after 6...
CHARLESTON, WV
The Telegraph

Six face meth felony charges

EDWARDSVILLE - A Cottage Hills woman was charged with a Class 2 felony related to methamphetamine. Martha A. Price, 46, of Cottage Hills, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. The case was presented by the Pontoon Beach Police Department. According to court documents, on April 20, Price possessed less than five grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver. Bail was set at $50,000.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
636K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy