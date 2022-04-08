Two Cadillac Men Arrested for Larceny Charges After Fleeing from Troopers

Tyron Demetrius Slusser

Two Cadillac men were arrested early Friday morning by Michigan State Police (MSP).

At approximately 1:35 a.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post attempted to stop a car for multiple violations on Simons Street near Crippen in Cadillac. The car the two 19-year-old men were in crashed as they attempted to flee.

According to MSP, the car sped off, drove over a curb and crashed into a chain link fence and trampoline in the yard of a house on Crippen Street after troopers tried to execute a traffic stop.

The driver, Tyron Demetrius Slusser, tried to run from the crash but was arrested. The passenger, Gaven Noah-Ryan Hawk, was arrested without incident.

Upon further investigation, troopers discovered the two men had been stealing items from vehicles in the Cadillac area. The owners of the stolen items were identified and had their property returned to them.

Slusser has been arraigned on one count of Flee & Elude Third Degree, one count Resisting & Obstructing Police Officer and two counts Larceny less than $200.

Hawk has been arraigned on two counts of Larceny less than $200.