Unique gaming experience in The Colony

A few years ago, when virtual reality and augmented reality started becoming a, well, reality for a lot of gadget users, we thought that the life we saw in sci-fi movies and TV series will finally be upon us. Well years later and while there have been some advances made, it’s still something that’s not as pervasive in our everyday lives. VR devices haven’t caught on like fire as expected and it’s still a luxury for a lot of people. Still, we’re seeing some interesting developments, at least when it comes to product concepts.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 HOURS AGO