ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

More Otherworldly Symbols Added to Courtyard of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore alien markings have been added to the ground of the courtyard outside Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in EPCOT. The first of the tech-like designs appeared on the ground a week ago. From the Monorail...

wdwnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Cast Members Among Those Arrested in Human Trafficking Sting, ‘Indianettes’ Drill Team Not Allowed to Wear War Bonnets at Magic Kingdom, & More: Daily Recap (3/16/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Cinema Blend

How Disneyland And Disney World Are Quietly Prepping To Remove Splash Mountain From The Park

Back in 2020, Disney revealed plans to give its popular Splash Mountain attraction a complete re-theme, replacing the Song of the South story with one that would act as a sort of sequel to The Princess and the Frog. Nearly two years have now passed since the announcement, and thus far neither ride has closed for this update and no timeline has been presented letting us know when it is expected to happen. And yet, some steps toward this eventual change have certainly been taken.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Travel Agent#Symbols#Rewind#Video Game#Disney Parks#Wdw News#Pluto
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Park Pass Availability Reduced for April, Magic Kingdom Unavailable Most Dates

UPDATE: As of 2:15 p.m. this afternoon, the Annual Passholder Park Pass availability calendar has been updated with more availability. See the update here for more information. Walt Disney World Annual Passholders awoke this morning to find the available park pass selections drastically reduced in comparison to yesterday. Overnight, Disney...
TRAVEL
ComicBook

Original Disney World Attraction Permanently Shuts Down

An original Disney World experience is permanently going away. Disney has confirmed that the Spirit of Aloha Dinner Show, a long-running dinner experience at the Polynesian Village Resort, will not be returning. The luau-style dinner show was an opening day attraction at Walt Disney World and featured traditional Polynesian entertainment along with an all-you-care-to-eat dinner selection. The Spirit of Aloha originally shut down in March 2020 along with most other live entertainment at the park due to COVID-19 restrictions. But while other live shows have made their way back to the park, the Spirit of Aloha remained shut down.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Adds Statement Estimating Guests Could Use Lightning Lane for ‘2 or 3’ Attractions Per Day

Walt Disney World has added a new statement to its webpage about Disney Genie+ estimating how often guests will be able to take advantage of the upcharge service each day. The new addition says, “On average, guests can enter 2 to 3 attractions or experiences per day using the Lightning Lane entrance if the first selection is made early in the day.” Currently, no limits have been placed on how many standard Lightning Lane reservations can be booked in a day, though individual Lightning Lanes purchases for select high-demand attractions are restricted to two per guest per day. Guests can purchase the service and begin making reservations beginning at 7 AM on the day of their visit, while additional time slots can be booked once the first one is used or expires, or two hours after park opening or when the first reservations are made, whichever comes first.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
DoYouRemember?

Are Walt Disney World Guests Done With The Famous Park?

There have been a lot of complaints coming in about Walt Disney World from unhappy guests, and this bears asking the question—are guests done with Disney for good? Spencer Wright, a writer with WDWinfo.com, has been speculating this since 2019, noting that more and more guests had been complaining of a decline in their overall experience.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Employees Walk Out of Disney Headquarters Amid ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Controversy, Disney Executives Rejected Internal Pleas to Denounce Bill, Trolley Derails at Magic Kingdom, and More: Daily Recap (3/22/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day, and sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we’ve rounded up all our stories in one place to get today’s news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Guests Evacuated From Splash Mountain in Another Sinking Log Incident, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Official Opening Date Revealed, and More: Daily Recap (4/4/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, April 4, 2022.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Experiences Tornado Watch, Height Requirement for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Revealed, Fire Breaks Out Following ‘Disney Enchantment’, and More: Daily Recap (3/12/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day, and sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we’ve rounded up all our stories in one place to get today’s news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Saturday, March 12, 2022.
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

‘Generation Jurassic’ Event Coming to Universal Studios Hollywood April 28

A special “Generation Jurassic” event will be taking place at Universal Studios Hollywood on April 28, 2022. The event was announced in the video below. “We are excited to announced a special Generation Jurassic event coming April 28 at Universal Studios Hollywood.”. No other details have yet to...
LIFESTYLE
Space.com

Save £35 on a near 2000-piece Guardians Of The Galaxy Lego spaceship

There may only be six infinity stones, but there are 1901 pieces in this Lego Guardians of the Galaxy Ship, and it's now £35 off. Saving 26% (£134.99 now £99.99) is a great deal and now all fans of Guardians Of The Galaxy will marvel at this awesome centerpiece model at a discount. Because costs seem to be going up all around, it's refreshing to see a great Lego model with a low price. It also comes with minifigures of fan-favorite characters, an opening/closing cockpit and a dynamic display stand.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy