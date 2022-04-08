ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

New experiences at Grandscape

WFAA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new mini-golf experience, a specialty brewery house, more restaurants,...

www.wfaa.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Yellowstone star lists jaw-dropping Malibu mansion for $99.5m – see inside

Yellowstone actress Barret Swatek is swapping one beachside estate for another after listing her incredible Malibu mansion for a whopping $99.5million. The TV star – who played Victoria Jenkins in season one of the hit show – and her husband, retired hedge-fund manager Adam Weiss, are offloading their sprawling coastal home after purchasing a $45million abode in Hawaii.
MALIBU, CA
Robb Report

Watch: An Exclusive Tour Inside Bel-Air’s $126 Million ‘the One’ Megamansion

Click here to read the full article. At long last, “the One” is opening its doors to a new owner. The 105,000-square-foot Bel Air megamansion, which took well over 10 years to build, has come across its share of logistical and legal problems over the years, but was finally sold at auction on March 3. While the original auction asking price was $295 million—itself a reduction from the $340 million listing price in 2021, and the $500 million price tag before that—the home ended up selling for $126 million. The new owner will actually shell out $141 million, which is the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grandscape Com
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: Built for Younger Owners, This Experience-Focused Explorer Yacht Isn’t for Sitting Around

Click here to read the full article. The idea of designing a yacht for Millennials would’ve been laughable just 10 years ago. But leading yacht designers are seeing their clients trending younger each year, with the most recent being millionaires in their twenties and thirties. Last month, Fraser Yachts reported a 10-year drop in the average age of its customers, due to an increase in young cryptocurrency investors and tech executives entering the market. The youngest client was 25. Expedition yachts have become the favorite of that group, designer Gregory Marshall told Robb Report. “These new owners don’t want to sit around and...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: This New 125-Foot Go-Anywhere Explorer Comes With a 150-Bottle Wine Cellar

Click here to read the full article. Looks can be deceptive. While this glass-rich 125-footer has all the breezy openness of a sun-seeking superyacht, she has the rugged construction, endless 5,000-mile range and stay-off-the-grid functionality of a globe-girding explorer. This is Emocean, the first luxury offering from Italian work-boat builder Rosetti Marino Group and its new superyacht division Rosetti Superyachts. Launched just last year for a seasoned European boating couple, she was designed to go far and wide, in the utmost comfort, capability and safety. “Emocean has the looks of a stylish superyacht, but the strong bones and true capability of an...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

This Sleek New 252-Foot Superyacht Has Two Fold-Down Floating Terraces

Click here to read the full article. Tillberg Design of Sweden’s newest superyacht concept is a joyful ode to the studio’s home country. Named after the Swedish word for happiness, Lycka has been designed to bring seafarers unbridled bliss on the high seas via tasteful European styling, spacious living quarters and lavish amenities. The 252-footer, which was unveiled at the Palm Beach International Boat Show last week, was penned in partnership with noted German yard Nobiskrug as reported by Superyacht Times. Taking cues from classic Scandinavian design, she has an elegant exterior characterized by a long pointed bow and clean, sleek lines. The...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Robb Report

This Panama Luxury Private Island Resort Didn’t Have a Beach. So It Created an ‘Overwater’ One.

Click here to read the full article. What do you do when your private island retreat is missing a beach? If you’re hotelier Dan Behm, you build one yourself. The former tech exec, who opened the Bocas Bali resort in Panama last September, has just added what he claims is the world’s first “elevated beach” to the exclusive Frangipani Island in Bocas Del Toro. “When we were first introduced to the private island I needed a little convincing to see past the absence of a white sand beach, but the island had everything else and some things I didn’t even know I...
KESQ

Fascinating stories behind the world’s oldest logos

The oldest registered trademark in the United States dates back to 1870, when it was filed by paint manufacturer Averill. Against the backdrop of Chicago, an eagle is depicted holding a paintbrush in its beak. The words “Durable, Beautiful, Economical” appear in a banderole. It has, to modern eyes, a very quaint feel.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CandysDirt

This Condo at The Plaza Is Waiting For Your Best Self

“If anyone needs me, I’ll be at the Plaza.” That’s a quote from my future self, said while strutting out the door. Nothing ominous or too pretentious, just a line said by a more elegant version of myself with beautiful, effortless hair and a fabulous handbag tucked into the crook of my arm. That could be you if you purchase this week’s High Caliber Home of the Week, sponsored by Lisa Peters of Caliber Home Loans.
DALLAS, TX
mansionglobal.com

It’s Always Summer at These Indoor Pools at Four Exceptional Homes

Whether it’s below-freezing temperatures or nosy neighbors, any of the typical concerns that could disrupt a relaxing day lounging by the pool are not an issue at these four residences that have their own indoor pools. Managing editor Beckie Strum highlights the homes and the other amenities they’ve paired...
REAL ESTATE
Time Out Global

The 13 most romantic hotels in the world

What better way to spend time with a loved one than by checking in to one of these romantic hotels?. Being romantic is a 365-day way of life. That isn’t up for debate, but there is something about taking a trip away with your person(s) to make things a little more exciting. We’re lucky enough to live on a planet that is packed with romantic places, waiting for lovers of all shapes and sizes. Finding a place to stay is an integral part of the experience; scratch that, finding one is the most important part.
LIFESTYLE
WFAA

An out of this world movie-going experience

Enjoy a premier luxury movie experience at Galaxy Theatres in Grandscape with stadium seating, full power recliners, immersive audio, large format screens, and an expansive dining and beverage menu. For more information, visit galaxytheatres.com.
MOVIES
Boston Globe

Cocktail Club: How to make a crowd-pleasing tequila colada

"Demand for Mexican spirits, especially tequila, is soaring." Year after year, trend setters have predicted the fall of vodka from its place of dominance in spirit sales. Pundits postulated that a rise in popularity of gin would cut into sales or that, now that American whiskey is surging, it will strike back to gain the position it lost in the 1970s as America’s most sipped tipple. The incredibly well documented Platinum Age of craft cocktails, brought myriad old school products back into focus without changing the basic math on overall drinking practices. Even the disdain of those leading the charge, couldn’t dent vodka’s spot at number one. But a change is coming.
DRINKS
Lowest Flight Fare

Now that overwater bungalows are here, don’t settle for usual accommodations

Can you imagine a vacation where crystal clear water is flowing under your room and you can hear the roaring waves while relaxing in your bed? How cool it sounds! Luckily, such a kind of vacation is possible in America if you aren’t a bustling city minion. There are several breathtaking, best overwater bungalows in America which you must visit atleast once in your lifetime.
TravelNoire

Noah's Ark: Turks And Caicos' Newest Floating Beach Club

Daniel Lester Carter is the owner of Noah’s Ark, the newest floating beach club in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos. A native of the islands, Daniel began his career in hospitality over 30 years ago. Passionate about service, he has worked in a variety of positions within the industry, working his way up from dishwasher to waiter to bartender to hotel manager, and eventually, to restaurant owner.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy