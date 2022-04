There’s nothing like a photobomb to add a little comedy to a selfie. Days of Our Lives fave Galen Gering (Rafe) and his wife Jenna went out on the town for a date night on Tuesday, March 15. But it wasn’t just any outing… they attended a John Mayer concert. Seated at The Forum in Inglewood, California, the couple decided to take a selfie as they waited for the musical sensation to take the stage. And though Gering shared how excited they were for the performance, he noted a concertgoer in the background and clarified, “But not as excited as the guy behind us!”

INGLEWOOD, CA ・ 26 DAYS AGO