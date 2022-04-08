After a displaced Ukrainian dad asked for Legos for his son, gifts pour in

Aleksandr Chmerkovskiy’s ‘Baranova27’ charity has raised nearly $120,000 that is being used to ship more than 130,000 pounds of donated goods to Ukraine. Dancing with the Stars alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 42, fled Ukraine following the horrific invasion by Russia on February 22. And one day after Maksim arrived safely back in the United States to be with his wife Peta Murgatroyd, 35, and 5-year-old son, Shai Aleksander, Maksim’s Ukrainian-born father Aleksandr Chmerkovskiy, started Ukrainian relief charity Baranova27 to help those being affected by the horrific war that is still going on. Since its inception on March 3, the Chmerkovskiy family’s organization has raised nearly $120,000 which is being used to send more than 135,000 pounds of goods to Ukraine!

CHARITIES ・ 23 DAYS AGO