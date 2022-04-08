ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma County, CO

Red Flag Warning issued for Yuma by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-08 14:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
KXRM

UPDATE: Wildfire near Pueblo water treatment plant now 100% contained

UPDATE – 4/11 4:34 P.M. According to the Pueblo Fire Department, the fire is now 100% contained. No structures were lost, no injuries reported. Some crews are still on scene mopping up, but most have been released. UPDATE – 7:39 P.M. Crews are reporting the fire remains at 75% contained. They added fires and smoke […]
PUEBLO, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, .or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Buncombe; Haywood; Henderson; Madison; Transylvania BREEZY CONDITIONS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AGAIN SUNDAY .Red Flag Warning remains in effect this evening. Confidence is sufficient for Red Flag criteria in a portion of western North Carolina, near the French Broad River, that a second warning has been issued for that area on Sunday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE FRENCH BROAD VALLEY AND SURROUNDING MOUNTAINS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FOR THE FRENCH BROAD VALLEY AND SURROUNDING MOUNTAINS The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM EDT Sunday. * AFFECTED AREA...Madison, Haywood, Buncombe, Transylvania and Henderson Counties. * TIMING...Through 8 PM this evening, and again from late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Generally has fallen below 10 percent each of the past two afternoons, and with such low humidity today, fuels should only get drier. Following National Fire Danger Rating System criteria, High Fire Danger is forecast on Sunday. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Fisher, Haskell, Jones, Shackelford, Throckmorton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will occur shortly. A combination of strong winds, low humidity and dry fuels will contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Fisher; Haskell; Jones; Shackelford; Throckmorton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY FOR AREAS NORTH OF INTERSTATE 20 * WINDS...South to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * FUELS...Critically Dry * IMPACTS...Conditions are favorable such that if fires develop, they could spread quickly. Burning is discouraged
FISHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 14:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas. * WHEN...From this Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this Tuesday evening to a crest of 21.5 feet during Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Wind of this magnitude may down trees, power lines, and damage property. If you must drive, watch for objects blowing across the roadway and into your path. Keep a safe distance from cars in adjacent lanes as strong gusts could suddenly push a vehicle outside its lane of travel. Take extra care in high-profile vehicles such as a truck, van, or SUV, or when towing a trailer, as these are more prone to be pushed or even flipped by high winds. Target Area: Cheyenne County; Kit Carson County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Strong southwest winds shifting to the northwest during the late morning or early afternoon. Expect sustained winds ranging anywhere from 30 to 50 mph and gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Kit Carson and Cheyenne Counties. This includes Interstate 70 from Flagler to Kanorado. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions, especially on major routes such as Interstate 70 and Highway 385. Wind of this magnitude may also down trees, power lines, and damage property. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southwest or west southwest winds will abruptly shift to the northwest during the late morning or early afternoon.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bowie, Cass, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 00:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bowie; Cass; Morris; Red River; Titus The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Cass County in northeastern Texas Bowie County in northeastern Texas Central Morris County in northeastern Texas Eastern Titus County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Red River County in northeastern Texas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1222 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Arkinda to near Mount Pleasant, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Texarkana, Wake Village, Ashdown, New Boston, Foreman, Nash, Hooks, De Kalb, Naples, Redwater, Maud, Omaha, Red Lick, Wilton, Winthrop, Ogden, Us 259 And I 30 Intersection. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Allendale, Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Fire officials should advise their crews in the field. The public should postpone outdoor burning during this period. Target Area: Allendale; Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN SOUTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST GEORGIA * TIMING...Noon to 8 pm EDT. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 to 22 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Sierra Madre Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sierra Madre Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Madre Range. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Outdoor recreation could become life threatening to those caught unprepared for severe winter conditions. Hikers and snowmobilers may easily become disoriented. Frostbite and hypothermia can develop quickly. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
CARBON COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for South Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 13:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, slow down and allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination. Allow extra following distance between the vehicle in front of you. Keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: South Washington Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Storm total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...South Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 22:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Antelope, Boone, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that extreme fire danger conditions are expected. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Madison RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA * Affected Area...In Nebraska, Antelope, Boone and Madison. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 18 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not advisable.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN LINCOLN AND ELBERT COUNTIES * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 247. * Timing...11 AM MDT until 7 PM MDT Tuesday. * Winds...Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that develops will have the potential to spread rapidly. Outdoor burning should be avoided, as well as any activity that may produce a spark and start a fast moving wildfire.
LINCOLN COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Burke, Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 14:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Burke; Columbia; Lincoln; McDuffie; Richmond RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE MIDLANDS OF SOUTH CAROLINA AND THE CENTRAL SAVANNAH RIVER AREA * AFFECTED AREA...Chesterfield, McCormick, Newberry, Fairfield, Kershaw, Edgefield, Saluda, Lexington, Richland, Lee, Aiken, Sumter, Barnwell, Calhoun, Clarendon, Lincoln, Bamberg, McDuffie, Columbia, Richmond, Burke, Northern Lancaster, Southern Lancaster, Northwestern Orangeburg, Central Orangeburg and Southeastern Orangeburg. * TIMING...Noon to 8 pm today. * WINDS...West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the lower 60s. * IMPACTS...With dry fuels and strong gusty winds, any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Greeley, Logan, Norton, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Wind of this magnitude may down trees, power lines, and damage property. If you must drive, watch for objects blowing across the roadway and into your path. Keep a safe distance from cars in adjacent lanes as strong gusts could suddenly push a vehicle outside its lane of travel. Take extra care in high-profile vehicles such as a truck, van, or SUV, or when towing a trailer, as these are more prone to be pushed or even flipped by high winds. High dust concentrations can aggravate asthma and cause respiratory problems, especially in children, the elderly, or those with pre-existing respiratory conditions. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment recommends taking preventative measures such as staying indoors or wearing protective breathing masks, if outside. Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Greeley; Logan; Norton; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas; Wallace; Wichita HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT /NOON CDT/ TO 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ TUESDAY * WHAT...Strong southwest winds during the late morning and early afternoon, shifting to the northwest during the mid to late afternoon. Expect sustained winds ranging anywhere from 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Kansas. This includes Interstate 70 from Kanorado to Quinter. * WHEN...From 11 AM MDT /noon CDT/ to 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions associated with strong winds and (potentially) blowing dust, especially on major routes such as Interstate 70, Highway 83, and Highway 283. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southwest or west southwest winds will abruptly shift to the northwest during the afternoon. Near the Colorado border, the wind shift is anticipated to occur during the late morning or early afternoon. In northwest Kansas, along and east of Highway 83, the wind shift is anticipated to occur during the mid to late afternoon.
DECATUR COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 13:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, slow down and allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination. Allow extra following distance between the vehicle in front of you. Keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Watch out for downed trees and powerlines on roadways. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Some power outages are expected. Some roads may be blocked by downed trees and powerlines due to the weight of the snow.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Butler, Colfax, Jefferson, Platte, Saline, Seward by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Butler; Colfax; Jefferson; Platte; Saline; Seward FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA * Affected Areas...Fire weather zones 042, 043, 050, 065, 078, and 088. * Winds...South 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Humidity...As low as 20 percent * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not advisable.
BUTLER COUNTY, NE

