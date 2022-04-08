Red Flag Warning issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Wind of this magnitude may down trees, power lines, and damage property. If you must drive, watch for objects blowing across the roadway and into your path. Keep a safe distance from cars in adjacent lanes as strong gusts could suddenly push a vehicle outside its lane of travel. Take extra care in high-profile vehicles such as a truck, van, or SUV, or when towing a trailer, as these are more prone to be pushed or even flipped by high winds. High dust concentrations can aggravate asthma and cause respiratory problems, especially in children, the elderly, or those with pre-existing respiratory conditions. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment recommends taking preventative measures such as staying indoors or wearing protective breathing masks, if outside. Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Greeley; Logan; Norton; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas; Wallace; Wichita HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT /NOON CDT/ TO 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ TUESDAY * WHAT...Strong southwest winds during the late morning and early afternoon, shifting to the northwest during the mid to late afternoon. Expect sustained winds ranging anywhere from 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Kansas. This includes Interstate 70 from Kanorado to Quinter. * WHEN...From 11 AM MDT /noon CDT/ to 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions associated with strong winds and (potentially) blowing dust, especially on major routes such as Interstate 70, Highway 83, and Highway 283. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southwest or west southwest winds will abruptly shift to the northwest during the afternoon. Near the Colorado border, the wind shift is anticipated to occur during the late morning or early afternoon. In northwest Kansas, along and east of Highway 83, the wind shift is anticipated to occur during the mid to late afternoon.

DECATUR COUNTY, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO