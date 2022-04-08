Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne, Kit Carson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY...STRONG WINDS AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER RATINGS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 151 AND 152 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MST TUESDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER RATINGS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 151 AND 152 The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MST Tuesday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 151.Fire weather zone 152. * TIMING...Through this evening and again Tuesday. * WINDS...Southwest to 25 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...On Tuesday falling to 15 to 25 percent with locally lower values * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

COCHISE COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO