There are less than four weeks remaining for most Americans to file their taxes, and some people could be feeling overwhelmed right now with the federal deadline looming. Filing an accurate, online return with direct deposit may avoid processing delays, stalled refunds and future IRS notices, so it's crucial to have all the required forms for a complete and error-free return, the Internal Revenue Service said in a statement. Incomplete information could also cost people tax-savings opportunities.

BOSTON, MA ・ 18 DAYS AGO