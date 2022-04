The Philadelphia Eagles had the best offense in the league in terms of running the football this past season. If an Eagles fan was told that the team would have that much success in that department before the season, they would assume that talented running back Miles Sanders was a big part of it. Sanders, however, struggled, as he dealt with injury and put up a career-low 754 rushing yards. With the NFL offseason in full swing, the soon-to-be-25-year-old spoke about the upcoming 2022 season and how things will be ‘real personal’, per NFL.com.

