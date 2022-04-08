ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Nearly a million without power in Puerto Rico after power plant fire

By Abigail Adcox
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DzPwt_0f3m6yJH00

A massive blackout has left nearly 1 million residents in Puerto Rico without power for a second day in a row.

About 60% of all power customers remain in the dark as of Friday morning after a fire at a power plant shut down the island's fragile electrical grid, according to NBC News.

"We hope that at some point tonight, we will be able to have 1 million customers back online. This is subject to safety — for the system, for the employees and for the community,” Kevin Acevedo, vice president of LUMA Energy, Puerto Rico's power grid operator, told CNN.

GRAMBLING STATE VOLLEYBALL COACH CLEANS HOUSE AFTER TWO MONTHS

In the meantime, more than 800,000 homes and businesses remain without power, shuttering schools and businesses for Puerto Rico's 2.8 million residents.

Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory, suffered a total power blackout for a period on Wednesday night when a fire broke out at the Costa Sur power plant, one of the four main plants on the island, and workers have struggled to turn the lights back on since.

Power has returned to more than 600,000 customers since Wednesday, LUMA reported .

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Puerto Rico's power grid has been crippled in recent years, suffering several major outages from hurricanes and other tropical storms that battered the island . The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority has nearly $9 million in debt, the largest of any U.S. public corporation, NBC News reported .

Comments / 0

Related
Darnell

Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico was the most unexpected of the trips I’ve taken. It wasn’t a thought in my mind moments prior to me booking a flight there. I was browsing through my Twitter feed on a Tuesday afternoon when I saw a Spirit Airlines tweet saying all flights are 90% off but you must book within 24 hours. I was skeptical because of the terrible things I’ve heard about that airline but I checked it out anyway. With the discount, I priced a round trip flight to Puerto Rico for $100! I couldn’t pass that deal up and booked it almost immediately. I booked my stay at a hostel style Airbnb run by two sisters. 5 days later, on a sunny day in March of 2016, I landed on the beautiful Caribbean island.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
KEYT

Puerto Rico exits bankruptcy after grueling debt negotiation

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s government is formally exiting bankruptcy after completing the largest public debt restructuring in U.S. history after announcing nearly seven years ago that it was unable to pay its more than $70 billion debt. Tuesday’s exit means the U.S. territory’s government will resume billion-dollar payments to bondholders for the first time in several years and will settle some $1 billion worth of claims filed by residents and local businesses. The bankruptcy led to widely criticized austerity measures on an island that paid some $1 billion in fees to consultants and lawyers and for other expenses during the bankruptcy process.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Plants#Electric Power#Nbc News#Luma Energy#Cnn#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
bloomberglaw.com

Puerto Rico Bankruptcy Nears End on Eve of $22 Billion Debt Swap

Puerto Rico is poised to slash $22 billion of debt on Tuesday, begin repaying bondholders for the first time in almost six years and start financing a broke pension fund that’s on the hook for an estimated $55 billion. It’s the largest -- and at. more than $1...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

TradeStation Crypto Available In Puerto Rico

TradeStation, a fintech specializing in brokerage services and trading technology, announced the expansion of its crypto services to Puerto Rico. "We believe that Puerto Rico has a strong reputation supporting crypto, and we're looking forward to being part of the momentum surrounding their crypto community," said James Putra, Vice President, Product Strategy at TradeStation Crypto.
MARKETS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Census: Two Florida counties among fastest growing in U.S.

(The Center Square) – Two of the 10 counties that saw the greatest population growth last year were in Florida, according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. Polk and Lee counties gained the most residents last year, according to the data. Polk County gained 24,287 people,...
POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
198K+
Followers
63K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy